James Webb provides an incredible new image of the birth of 50 Sun-like stars

NASA published this Wednesday an amazing image of the closest star-forming region to our planet. With this, it was proposed to commemorate the first anniversary of the operation of the James Webb Space Telescope, considered the most powerful that has been built to date.

In the photograph you can see a group of 50 young stars with masses similar to or less than the Sun that are part of the so-called Rho Ophiuchi nebular complex, located 390 light years from Earth, in the constellation Ophiuchus.

It is the first time that this ‘stellar nursery’ can be appreciated in detail, without the presence of other stars in the foreground or in intermediate space. According to the US space agency, in the darker areas of the photo there is a greater density, due to the thick dust that surrounds the protostars in the process of formation.

On the other hand, the image is dominated by huge bipolar jets of molecular hydrogen, represented in red. Such jets are emitted when a star leaves its envelope of cosmic dust, after having exploded for the first time.

In such a way, the star S1, which is shown as a cloud of dust in the lower half of the photograph, is the only celestial body that has a mass considerably greater than the Sun. In turn, some of the other stars shown reveal shadows of protoplanetary disks, which would mean that future planetary systems are originating.

“The Webb image of Rho Ophiuchi allows us to see a very short period in its stellar life cycle with new clarity,” explained Klaus Pontoppidan of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, USA. that long ago the Sun experienced a similar phase, only now there is the right technology “to see the beginning of another star’s history.”

For his part, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stressed that after one year of operation, “the James Webb Space Telescope has transformed humanity’s vision of the cosmos, by allowing it to observe for the first time clouds of dust and light from far corners of the universe. In addition, he reiterated that each image obtained from the space observation device “is a new discovery, allowing scientists around the world to ask and answer questions they could never dream of before.”

During an event held a year ago at the White House, US President Joe Biden unveiled one of the first images captured by James Webb, in which extremely distant galaxies are observed, offering the most detail to date of the early universe. On that occasion, the president showed what the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 looked like about 4.6 billion years ago. with RT

