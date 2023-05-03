James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Water Vapor Around Exoplanet » Science News

If confirmed, the presence of an atmosphere would represent a turning point for exoplanet research.

A new step forward for research extraterrestrial life was created thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) which observed, for the first time, the water vapor in the atmosphere of a distant rocky planet. The substance could indicate the presence of an atmosphere around the extrasolar planet, an important finding for our search for habitable worlds outside the Solar System. At the same time, scientists warn that this water vapor could come from the planet’s host star rather than the planet itself. “Water vapor in an atmosphere on a hot rocky planet would be a major breakthrough for the study of exoplanetssaid Kevin Stevenson, principal investigator behind the findings and a researcher in the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University. “But we have to be careful and make sure it doesn’t come from the star“. The exoplanet, designated with the name of GJ 486 borbits a red dwarf star located 26 light-years away in the constellation Virgo. Although three times the mass of Earth, it is less than a third the size of our planet. GJ 486 b takes less than 1.5 Earth days to orbit its star and is likely tidally locked to the red dwarf, meaning it always faces the same face to its star.

The graph shows the transmission spectrum obtained from Webb observations of the rocky exoplanet GJ 486 b. The science team’s analysis shows hints of water vapor. Computer models show that the signal could come from a water-rich planetary atmosphere (indicated by the blue line) or from star spots of the red dwarf host star (indicated by the yellow line). Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI)

Red dwarfs such as the parent star of GJ 486 b are the most common of stars in the cosmos, which means that, statistically speaking, rocky exoplanets are more likely to be found orbiting this type of stellar object. Red dwarf stars are also cooler than other types of stars, which means a planet must orbit close together to be warm enough to host liquid water, a vital element required for life. But red dwarfs also emit violent and powerful ultraviolet and X-ray radiation when they are young, capable of wiping out the atmospheres of planets that are too close, making them inhospitable to any life forms. That means astronomers are currently eager to find out whether a rocky planet in such a hostile environment could both form an atmosphere and maintain it long enough for life to take hold, a process that took about a billion times. years on Earth. In an effort to answer this question, the team aimed the JWST and its Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument at GJ 486b and observed the planet as it passed across the face of its star. Although the planet is extremely close to its star and has a temperature of 430 degrees Celsius, making it unfavorable for liquid water, astronomers have found traces of water vapour. Astronomers observed GJ 486 b with the JWST for two transits, each lasting just an hour. They then analyzed the data collected using three distant methods which showed the same pattern: a flat spectrum with an interesting peak in shortwave infrared light determining that the most likely cause of this peak anddue to the presence of water vapour. The science team’s analysis shows the presence of water vapour; however, computer models show that the signal may have come from awater-rich planetary atmosphere or from star spots of the red dwarf host star. The two models diverge markedly at shorter infrared wavelengths, indicating that further observations with other Webb instruments will be needed to narrow down the source of the water signal.

“We are looking at a signal and it is almost certainly due to watersaid Sarah Moran, lead author of the research and astronomer at the University of Arizona. “But we still can’t tell if that water is part of the planet’s atmosphere, which means the planet has an atmosphere, or if we’re just seeing a water signature coming from the star.Water vapor has previously been observed in star spots. These spots are darker, cooler regions of stars that form when high concentrations of the magnetic field deep within a star are brought to the surface. These regions can form solar flares or coronal mass ejections. Even if GJ 486 b’s host star is cooler than the Sun, water vapor may still be concentrated in the star spots. If so, this could create a signal that mimics aplanetary atmosphere. Assuming there is an atmosphere around GJ 486 b, the radiation from its red dwarf parent star will constantly erode it, meaning it will need to be replenished by steam from the exoplanet’s interior produced by volcanic activity. To determine whether this water vapor comes from an atmosphere around this exoplanet and how much water is present, astronomers will need to take a further look at GJ 486b and its star. To do so, JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) will survey the system, focusing on the permanently star-facing “day side” of the planet. If GJ 486 b had a thin atmosphere or no atmosphere, then the hottest region on its dayside should be directly below the red dwarf star. If this hottest spot is offset, however, that could indicate the presence of an atmosphere thick enough for heat to circulate. The research was published in Astrophysical Journal Letters and is already available in a preprinted version on arXiv.org.