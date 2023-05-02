Jamiat Ulema Hind approached the Supreme Court to ban the exhibition of the film Kerala Story, the story of 32 thousand girls turned into the story of three girls!

Jamiat Ulema Hind approached the Supreme Court to ban the screening of the film Kerala Story

Petitions have also been filed in the Kerala and Madras High Courts, alleging hatred and spreading lies

The filmmakers 32 thousand Claims of conversion of girls only Three girls Limited to!

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: 02/May

(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

Jamiat Ulema Hind approached the Supreme Court today demanding a ban on the screening of the film The Kerala Story in theaters and OTT platforms. Live Law LiveLaw# According to the report of Jamiat Ulema Hind, in its petition filed in the Supreme Court, it has said that this film can cause hatred and enmity between different sections of the society in India. The petition states that the film insults the entire Muslim community. And as a result, the life and livelihood of the Muslim population of India will be threatened, which is Article of the Indian Constitution 14 And 21 There will be a violation of the rights of classes under

Through this petition, Jamiat Ulema Hind has said that the film which starts by presenting a point that it is based on true events. And according to the film’s trailer, Hindu and Christian girls are being converted to Islam by extremist clerics in Kerala and trafficked to the terrorist organization ISIS in Afghanistan, while their Muslim classmates lure them and encourage them. are

The petition told the Supreme Court that the film gives the impression that apart from the extremist clerics who radicalize people, ordinary Muslim youths are also their classmates to lure non-Muslims and the extremist clerics. According to the given instructions, they play an important role in radicalizing them by showing friendly and good nature.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has moved the #SupremeCourt seeking prohibition of screening/release of ‘The Kerala Story’ at theatres, OTT platforms etc. The petition argues that the film is likely to cause hatred and enmity.#SupremeCourt #TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/rAaEspvkHn — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 2, 2023

The petition by Jamiat Ulema Hind has alleged that the film has wrongly shown that 32,000 Girls have left Kerala to join ISIS in West Asia. However, the United Nations, the Union Home Ministry, police sources and experts agree that the number of Indians who have left the country to join ISIS is around 66 And ISIS# Maximum number of supporters who ISIS have shown an inclination towards 100 From 200 is between

And this film promotes the idea that love is jihad LoveJihad# is being used to persuade non-Muslim women to convert to Islam and join ISIS. However, on behalf of the state police 2009 It was revealed from the investigation that there was no evidence of love jihad in the state of Kerala.

The petition also argued that the Kerala Police has consistently maintained that there is no conspiracy to convert non-Muslims, it added. 2018 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has concluded that there is no evidence that women are being forcibly converted to Islam in Kerala. The film and its trailer run counter to constitutional values ​​of equality and fraternity. Jamiat also says that 32000 The false claim that the girls have gone missing and joined ISIS is “malicious propaganda”.

There the Supreme Court today May 2 Co refused to hear the plea to stay the release of the film The Kerala Story on the ground that it was hate speech and audio-visual propaganda of the worst kind. A bench of Hon’ble Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathana co-senior advocate Kapil. Sibal and Advocate Nizam Pasha said that the YouTube trailer of the film which is going to be released on Friday 16 million Views have been received.

Advocate Nizam Pasha said that the film is the worst form of hate speech and it is purely audio-visual propaganda. The bench said that there are different types of hate speech. The film has received a certificate and has been cleared by the Censor Board. Someone came to the podium and started speaking out of control. If you want to challenge the release of the film, you should challenge the film certification through the appropriate forum.

On the other hand, a petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court against the film May 5 A petition against the release of the film has also been filed in the Madras High Court today.

A plea has been moved in the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on the film ‘The Kerala Story’. #KeralaHighCourt#TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/SzdnbMOxAG — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 2, 2023

Remember that the film The Kerala Story is a film produced by director and producer Vipul Amrit Lal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. Uda Sharma, Yogeeta Behani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Adnani acted in this film. And this film is Hindi, In Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages May 5, 2023 to be released worldwide.

Director Sudiptu Sen Sudipto Sen# The trailer of the film The Kerala Story, written and directed by, went viral on YouTube and all social media platforms in November last year and again a week ago. The trailer and the film claim that approx. 32,000 The women reportedly went missing in Kerala and converted, radicalized and were recruited into various terrorist activities.

While two days ago, Kerala Chief Minister Panna Rai Vijayan criticized the controversial film Kerala Story on social media and said that through this film, Kerala, which is the land of secularism, has been presented as a center of religious terrorism, and the propaganda of the Singh Parivar has been advanced.

It is worth noting here that since last year on YouTube and social media, through the teaser/trailer/video of the movie Kerala Story, it was being propagated that it is from Kerala. 32,000 The true story of the girls. When criticism and questions started pouring in on social media After which yesterday’s night was already written on Sunshine Films’ YouTube channel Description# by substituting “This is the story of three women from different parts of Kerala!!”

In this regard, the first poster and today’s poster of the movie Kerala Story have been viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, showing how 32,000 The director and producer of the film claiming to be linked to terrorist organizations after converting to Islam and disappearing girls, has released his film on YouTube after being asked for evidence. Description# By changing it 32,000 It has been changed from the true story of girls to the story of three girls, which is being severely criticized as to why the filmmakers felt the need to do this.

There has been a debate about this change on Twitter. Historians [email protected] Tweeting both screenshots of the change on YouTube from the Twitter handle named, it was written, “ 32،000 From 03 Until. The cowards behind this propaganda film quietly changed the description of the Kerala story teaser in YouTube yesterday. ‘Kerala ki.’ 32,000 Heartbreaking stories of women’ have now become ‘stories of three young girls from Kerala’.”

From 32000 to 03. The cowards behind this propaganda film have silently changed the description of the Kerala Story teaser yesterday in youtube. ‘Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 women from Kerala’ has now become ‘stories of three young girls from Kerala’. pic.twitter.com/bVZ89NSSHL — Advaid (@Advaidism) May 2, 2023

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) Shashi Tharoor also tweeted tonight, “The plot thickens. The filmmakers have updated the description of the film on YouTube and 32,000 To women 3 Changed to women. Before that, he said that this film “in Kerala”. 32,000 About “heart-wrenching stories of women”. It now says that “Kerala Story is a collection of true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala”.

. The plot thickens. The filmmakers have updated the movie’s description on YouTube and changed ‘32,000 women’ to ‘3 women’. Earlier, they said the movie is about the “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala”. Now it says: “The Kerala Story is a… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 2, 2023

Yesterday, May 1, Shashi Tharoor had tweeted a poster in which “Muslim Youth League, Kerala State Committee” has announced that a reward of 1 crore rupees will be given to those who present proofs of this claim made in the Kerala Story movie. Challenge. Accept and get reward. in this 4 On May 11 Day to evening 5 Evidence has been invited to be submitted in all districts till 10:00.

Now there’s an opportunity for all those hyping the alleged conversions of 32,000 women on Kerala to Islamism — to prove their case and make some money. Will they be up to the challenge or is there simply no proof because none exists? #NotOurKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/SrwaMx556H — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 1, 2023

On the other hand, the premiere show of the movie Kerala Story was held at JNU tonight TheKeralaStory# On the petitions in the Supreme Court against the director Sudeepto Sen while talking to the media tonight said that people should watch it. If you like this film, it will be the biggest reward for me. We have 100 percent on the court. Trust. So we think we will get justice. In the end truth wins.



#WATCH | On pleas in Supreme Court against his upcoming film #TheKeralaStorydirector Sudipto Sen says, “…People should watch it. If you like it, it will be the biggest prize for me. We trust the court 100%…So, we think we will get justice. Truth triumphs in the end.” The… https://t.co/iQOKY5e1vb pic.twitter.com/Uzr2dhA7W4 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

” The Kerala Story ” Movie Trailer, Criticism and Detailed Report of Chief Minister Kerala Sahar News can be read by clicking this link.

Kerala Chief Minister Panayi Rajan Vijayan’s criticism of the film The Kerala Story, termed the film as propaganda of Kosingh Parivar.

Post Views: 75