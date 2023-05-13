Jamie Foxx left the hospital weeks ago, says his daughter

Los Angeles (USA), 1.- Jamie Foxx He has been recovering outside the hospital for weeks, according to his daughter, Corinne, dealing with rumors that the American actor had suffered a medical emergency again this week.

“Family Update: It’s sad to see the media go crazy. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks now, recovering,” Corinne wrote on her Instagram account.

Various US media published on Tuesday that the family of the “Ray” (2004) actor was preparing for “the worst”, after an alleged relapse in his health that would have brought Foxx back to the hospital.

In fact, yesterday I was playing pickleball! Thank you for everyone’s prayers and support!” continued the 29-year-old, who announced that next week they will both make an important job announcement.

On April 12, Corinne Foxx announced that her father had “suffered a medical complication” the day before, when he was in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, filming the movie “Back in Action”, from the Netflix platform, in which Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close also participate.

Jamie and Corinne have worked together on various projects such as the “Beat Shazam” contest, broadcast on the Fox network, in which the Oscar-winning actor for “Ray” serves as executive producer and presenter, while his daughter acts as a DJ.

For her part, Corinne Foxx was also a screenwriter and executive producer of the series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me”, in which the actor himself starred and aired on Netflix in 2021.

At 55 years old and having participated in more than 80 titles throughout his career, Foxx is one of the best-known faces in the Hollywood industry, having worked on films such as “Collateral” (2004), “Django Unchained” (2012) or “Dreamgirls” (2006). EFE

mrl/mgr/szg

TXT

Copy plain text

Copy enriched text (html)

metadata

Content included in the following products: