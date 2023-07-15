Jamrud police arrested the accused of double murder

Khyber: Arman Ali, the accused who killed his father and wife, was arrested by the police in Jamrud Ali Masjid Lala China. Police sources said that the accused was transferred to Jamrud Hawalat. Lia, according to initial reports of the police, the accused is mentally ill. The police took timely action and 5 children who were held hostage from the custody of the accused who killed the father and Ora Haliya by shooting in Lalachina area of ​​Khyber were also rescued.

According to the police, the accused Arman Ali’s mental condition is not correct. He first killed his father and then his wife. On receiving the information about the incident, the police, who arrived to arrest the accused and rescue the children, surrounded the house and arrested the accused on the pretext of negotiations. The accused kept the children hostage for 4 hours. After arresting the accused along with the weapons used in the incident, the police have shifted the police station to Ali Masjid for further investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

