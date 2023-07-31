Jamundí, a destination for bird watching

Jamundí is a privileged municipality for birds due to its proximity to the Los Farallones de Cali natural park, the Cauca river and the Pacific.

This richness can be seen in a photographic exhibition of birds that inhabit this territory.

This is how from this Tuesday, August 1 to August 11, 2023, at the Casa de la Cultura, Jamundeños will be able to enjoy the exhibition ‘Between feathers and songs’, an artistic exhibition where photographs and paintings of birds will be the protagonists.

As will be remembered, Colombia is considered the number one country in bird watching worldwide, therefore, in different areas of Jamundí you can see different kinds of birds that inhabit or visit the municipality and this time you can discover them in medium and large format in this great exhibition.

Jessica Ortíz, leader of the exhibition season at the Casa de la Cultura stated that “this exhibition is the fifth of this season and the first that we have of photography. This portrays the fauna that inhabits the municipality of Jamundí and, in turn, becomes an ally of the environment, calls for the care of our ecosystem”.

The photographer Diego Fernando Mejía has dedicated time and effort to capture unique and extraordinary moments of the birds that fly through the skies and green areas of the Verde Alfaguara sector in Jamundí.

This artist, through his work, seeks to sensitize the Jamundeña community about the care of fauna, flora and the environment in general.

“In this exhibition we will be able to find different types of birds such as: raptors, aquatics and some smaller ones”, Diego Fernando Mejía, exhibiting photographer for ‘Entre plumas y cantos’.

Likewise, the painter through one of her works pays homage to the amazing species that inhabit this territory. Thus, this artistic exhibition seeks to highlight the natural wealth of the region and promote the appreciation and conservation of avian fauna.

The opening

The inauguration of ‘Entre plumas y cantos’ will take place this Tuesday, where the different photographs and paintings will be presented to the public, also that day a musical and poetic presentation will be able to be appreciated.

The schedule for the exhibition will be as follows:

Tuesday, August 1: Opening of the exhibition at 7:00 p.m., with the presence of the artists, in the Casa de la Cultura, auxiliary room 2.

Wednesday, August 2 to August 11: Exhibition open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Casa de la Cultura .

The Jamundí mayor’s office invited both Jamundeños and visitors to enjoy this exhibition and learn about the variety of birds that inhabit this territory.

In addition to promoting and teaching the cultural heritage that Villa de Ampudia has, the municipal administration seeks to promote this town as an ecotourism destination, of great importance for bird watching, which is why it calls on those interested in tourism nature to take advantage of Jamundí.

