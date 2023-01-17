The inhabitants of a rural parcel located about 20 minutes from the urban area of ​​Jamundí have been suffering several extortions since the end of last year, apparently by members of the Jaime Martínez column of the Farc dissidents.

It all started in December when there were two actions with explosives, one of which affected the water tank that supplies the 205 properties of the condominium in which 51 families live. The second device did not detonate.

This generated that at the end of the year unknown persons closed the valve of the community aqueduct of the village of Villacolombia, which supplies the condominium; and to restore the service, they would be asking for 20 million pesos.

“The information is a matter of investigation, as well as the different cases. The calls have been addressed with the president of the Board of Directors, they have been forwarded to the authorities and a greater presence in the area has been generated with members of the Military Police and the Army,” said Fernelly Quijano, Jamundí’s government secretary, adding that Actions have been deployed in this area of ​​the department to protect the community.

In addition to not having water service, the condominium has been the object of different attacks, according to a community leader, detailing that they have thrown two grenades, one of which detonated without leaving material damage or injuries, and the other was deactivated by part of the National Army.

It should be noted that a video was released last week in which a woman is seen delivering an envelope to workers at a Jamundí service station. According to the operators, the content was a pamphlet on behalf of the Farc dissidents, from the Jaime Martínez front, in which the merchants are asked to define a delegation to advance a meeting with this organization.

The secretary of Coexistence and Citizen Security of Valle del Cauca, Camilo Murcia Lozano, specified that the veracity of the pamphlet is being investigated.

Likewise, Murcia Lozano recalled that a bag of more than 1,400 million pesos remains active for rewards for complaints that allow the criminals behind the intimidation to be captured.

“It is about establishing if they are criminals or organized groups that seek to take advantage of the peace talks to generate fear by posing as this group or if it is indeed a threat from this residual group,” the official closed.

Photo: Metropolitan Police

