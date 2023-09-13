Jamundí sports venues are shielded

Given the continuous complaints that have been filed due to the insecurity that occurs in the Imdere Sports Village in Jamundí, the authorities implemented a series of measures.

This was announced by the director of the institute, Andrés Felipe Sandoval Toro, who announced that the municipal government equipped the sports citadel with the installation of ten security cameras, motion sensors that activate an alarm that is connected to the police and adjustments in the coliseum Yuri Alvear.

Sandoval indicated that these security measures seek to counteract crime, which has plagued the Imdere Jamundí sports village.

The official announced, in the last few hours, compliance with the measures proposed months ago, after friends of others stole the taps from the bathrooms of the Yuri Alvear combat coliseum, in addition to countless vehicle thefts, the implementation of a of the skating schools and the theft of some items from the institute’s offices.

Security cameras are installed in different points of the sports complex, in addition to sensors that, when detecting movement, activate an alarm which is directly connected to the police.

Additionally, Imdere made some adjustments to the Yuri Alvear Coliseum, on its sides, which would prevent people from entering the premises irregularly.

“Although guaranteeing the security of our sports village is a task for different actors, for our part, we are complying with what was agreed upon months ago and in this way we hope to mitigate so much crime,” said Sandoval.

Also read: Army reinforced operations in the rural area of ​​Jamundí

They recognize

For Patricia López, mother of one of the Imdere beneficiary children, it is very important that action has been taken on the matter, since many families have been victims of this scourge.

According to the director of the institute, the sports village is a sacred place for sports and calls on citizens to respect it as such.

These measures seek to guarantee the tranquility of the users of this sports space.

In addition, the Mayor’s Office invited Jamundeños to take advantage of these spaces that now have permanent surveillance and come and enjoy these sports venues.

For a few months, the Jamundeña community had been requesting greater attention to the security of this area of ​​the municipality.

The users of these sports spaces had been subject to theft, which is why they had requested a greater presence from the authorities to be able to carry out their sports days.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

