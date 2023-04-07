news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MASSA D’ALBE, 07 APR – The legendary Norwegian saxophonist Jan Garbarek, one of the protagonists in the last 50 years of European jazz history, will play in the Roman amphitheater of Alba Fucens (in the province of L’Aquila) on 31 July at 21.15.



Accompanying him will be longtime companions such as the German pianist and keyboardist Rainer Brüninghaus and the Brazilian bassist Yuri Daniel, but also a special guest, the Indian percussionist Trilok Gurtu. Garbarek is the third announced guest of Festiv’Alba, the event which will also host the Premiata Forneria Marconi (Tuesday 1 August) and Mannarino (Sunday 6 August) again in the amphitheater.



“The human voice is my ideal,” says Jan Garbarek, and it’s highly unlikely that a saxophonist will come as close to realizing that ideal as this Norwegian musician. It is the contrast between the song-like and poetic elements, the simplicity and intensity of free improvisations with other musicians, that uniquely defines Jan Gabarek’s sound. The musicians who accompany him each contribute in their own way: on the piano, Rainer Brüninghaus, who has been accompanying him for years now, Trilok Gurtu, an ecstatic multi-percussion wizard from India and the Brazilian Yuri Daniel on bass. Garbarek is undoubtedly a musical world traveler, who has breathed the winds of all the sounds that have made their way all these years.



Countless musicians have been influenced by this saxophonist’s sound. Instead of settling on this, and contrary to his “self-declared laziness”, Jan Garbarek at the age of 76 still strives for new and better musical experiences, preferably “live” in concert: “I just try to play what I myself would like to hear – he underlines -. Let’s put it this way: I’m not Elvis Presley. I can’t predict or anticipate what the listener feels. But when the musicians feel that they are inside the rhythm, it is an enchanting moment of pure happiness. That feeling is absolute euphoria.” (HANDLE).

