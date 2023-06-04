Home » Ján Micovský on the Vlčan case: I couldn’t believe that OĽaNO could fall like this
Ján Micovský on the Vlčan case: I couldn’t believe that OĽaNO could fall like this

by admin
Ex-Minister of Agriculture Ján Micovský talks about his successor Samuel Vlčan, also an ex-minister in the meantime, who triggered the fall of Heger’s government due to a controversial subsidy. Micovský describes the story of his naivety, but also his sobering up from illusions about OĽaNO. In the interview you will read: • how his relations with Samuel Vlčan developed; • that OĽaNO did not respond to his warnings regarding Vlčan; • like today […]

