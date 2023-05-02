Jang met with the ruling party and said, “The performance of the state visit to the United States, please cooperate with the ruling and opposition parties to support it.”

Jang, who only emphasized party-government consultations, requests cooperation from the opposition party to continue the results of his visit to the United States

▲President Yoon Seok-yeol is having a dinner and talking with the ruling party’s floor leaders, including People’s Power Representative Kim Ki-hyun and Floor Leader Yoon Jae-ok, at ‘Pinegrass’, an outdoor garden in front of the Presidential Office Building in Yongsan, Seoul on the afternoon of the 2nd. (Provided by the Yongsan Presidential Office)

President Yoon Seok-yeol met with the people’s strength leadership on the 2nd, explained the results of the state visit to the United States, and asked for cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties for follow-up measures.

According to the power of the people, the party leadership, including President Yoon, Representative Kim Ki-hyun, and Floor Representative Yoon Jae-ok, had a dinner at the’Pinegrass’ in front of the Yongsan Presidential Office on this day. It was mainly a way for President Yoon to answer questions from the leadership of the people’s strength about the state visit to the United States, and in this process, President Yoon requested support through cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties.

Jang Dong-hyuk, spokesman for People’s Power, gave a briefing at the National Assembly Communication Hall immediately after the dinner and said, “President Yoon briefly looked back on the first year of his inauguration and talked about the achievements of his visit to the United States. Lawmakers asked questions about a few things that happened during their visit to the United States, and President Yoon answered.”

Spokesman Jang Won-nae said, “President Yoon spent the most time talking about Korea-US R&D (research and development) investment cooperation in addition to the meaning of the Washington Declaration as a result of his visit to the United States.”

According to Jeon Joo-hye, a spokesperson for the hospital, President Yoon emphasized the importance of cutting-edge science and technology and said, “Without freedom and creativity, there is no first place. It is not possible to foster science and technology,” he stressed, “we need to invest heavily in science and technology development to create opportunities for young people.”

At the Korea-U.S. summit on the occasion of a state visit to the U.S., President Yoon agreed to strengthen cooperation in joint research and development of cutting-edge science and technology in addition to the Washington Declaration on the establishment of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG).

In addition, according to Wonnae Jang, the spokesman, President Yoon urged, “(Regarding cooperation between Korea and the United States), if there is an area where the ruling and opposition parties can cooperate and support in the National Assembly, please actively support it.”

Unlike President Yoon, who repeatedly ordered the strengthening of party-government cooperation and emphasized only cooperation with the ruling party, he requested cooperation from the opposition parties such as the Democratic Party in order to continue the results of his visit to the United States.

In the same vein, the presidential office also took the position that it would be possible to meet with President Yoon if there was an agreement as the ruling and opposition parties had elected a new floor leader, and on this day, Lee Jin-bok, senior secretary for political affairs, suggested this to Park Kwang-on, the floor leader of the Democratic Party. In the Democratic Party, the premise was that President Yoon had to meet Lee Jae-myeong first.