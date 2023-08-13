Jannik Sinner wins Atp Toronto 2023, De Minaur defeated in the final 6-4, 6-1

(beraking latest news) – Jannik Sinner wins the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto 2023. The 21-year-old blue triumphs by beating Australian Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-1 in 1h26′ in the final. The South Tyrolean wins the eighth title of his career and achieves his first success in a Mas tournament.

(beraking latest news) – Jannik Sinner wins the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto 2023. The 21-year-old blue triumphs by beating the Australian Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-1 in 1h26′ in the final. The South Tyrolean wins the eighth title of his career and achieves his first success in a Masters 1000 tournament thanks to his fifth victory in as many direct matches with De Minaur. Sinner, from tomorrow 14 August, will rise from eighth to sixth place in the ATP ranking. Only another Italian, Fabio Fognini victorious in Montecarlo in 2019, can boast a Masters 1000 on his bulletin board.

The South Tyrolean completes his perfect week with yet another test of solidity and talent. In the first set he allows himself to be reached twice after as many breaks scored, but in the climax he raises the level and archives the fraction. The second set has no history: De Minaur immediately loses his slipstream and Sinner flies towards triumph in the Canadian afternoon, in which the serve works in alternating phases (50% of first balls). The winning shots (14-4) are clearly superior to those of his rival and the return performance (15 points conquered on 25 second balls by De Minaur) allows him to lay down the law in a match closed with 5 transformed break points out of 10.

“It’s a great result, I share it with the people who are close to me every day. We are working hard”, says Sinner immediately after the victory. “These results make us feel even stronger and make us hungry to work even harder. I felt the pressure, I’d be lying if I said otherwise. But I think I handled it well,” he adds.

Sinner-De Minaur 1-0 – The blue player places 3 winning services and closes the game with a winning attack aimed at the net.

Sinner-De Minaur 2-0 – Immediately a chance for the break and Sinner doesn’t let himself beg: the South Tyrolean creates two break points and takes advantage of the second opportunity on a second ball from De Minaur and extends.

Sinner-De Minaur 2-1 – The hypothesis of escape sets immediately. De Minaur reacts immediately, is aggressive and finds space thanks to Sinner’s service, forced to resort to the second: counterbreak.

Sinner-De Minaur 2-2 – The Australian holds serve for the first time and completes the mini-run-up with hooking.

Sinner-De Minaur 3-2 – Sinner warms up the service: the first goes in, the accelerations work. Game to zero for the blue.

Sinner-De Minaur 4-2 – The sixth game can mark the turning point. Sinner collects 4 consecutive points and scores the break that projects him on 4-2.

Sinner-De Minaur 4-3 – As at the start of the match, Sinner is unable to follow up on the blaze. In the game following the break, the 21-year-old stutters at serve and offers De Minaur the chance to immediately reduce the gap: the Australian attacks the second ball, break returned.

Sinner-De Minaur 4-4 – De Minaur struggles to keep serve in a very long game in which Sinner does not take advantage of 2 other break points.

Sinner-De Minaur 5-4 – When the service reaches a sufficient performance, Sinner does not have excessive difficulties in bringing the game home.

Sinner-De Minaur 6-4 – In the key moment, Sinner raises the level even with the answer and flies to 0-40 by getting 3 set points: De Minaur does not find the first ball, the blue thanks and closes 6-4 at the first chance.

Sinner-De Minaur 6-4, 1-0 – The blue starts with the handicap slipping under 0-30 but straightens the situation and forfeits the first game of the second set.

Sinner-De Minaur 6-4, 1-1 – Sinner escapes 0-30 but with a gratuitous error puts his opponent back in the running, who avoids trouble and claws the 1-1.

Sinner-De Minaur 6-4, 2-1 – Smooth game for the Italian: the service hammers, the accelerations do the rest.

Sinner-De Minaur 6-4, 3-1 – As soon as De Minaur drops, the gap inevitably opens. The Australian misses a forehand giving the blue a very heavy break point: Sinner replies deep, game and I reach.

Sinner-De Minaur 6-4, 4-1 – The break is finally maintained and defended: Sinner does not tremble and runs away on 4-1.

Sinner-De Minaur 6-4, 5-1 – De Minaur is gone: another break, Sinner sees the finish line.

Sinner-De Minaur 6-4, 6-1 – The first match point is not used. Not bad, the second one is the right one. Game, set, match: Sinner wins the tournament.