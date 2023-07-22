Janus, the star with “two faces”. The discovery that surprised astronomers » Science News

A celestial body with unique characteristics that discovered by a team of scientists from the California Institute of Technology. It’s about a white nana with two completely different “faces” and for this reason nicknamed Janus (Janus) like the “two-faced” Roman god. In practice, the star has one side of hydrogen and the other of helium, each with its own luminous signature. “The white dwarf’s surface mutates completely from side to side“, explained the astrophysicist Ilaria Caiazzo. Observed for the first time thanks to the Zwicky Transient Facility, a scanning instrument of the night sky of Caltech’s Palomar Observatory, the white dwarf amazed by the impressive variations in brightness.

Janus, the star with “two different faces”. The discovery that surprised astronomers

Further observations aroused the surprise of scientists: the star is characterized by a speed of rotation 15 times per minute. Through observations made through the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii, the scientists discovered the different composition in each half. And as if that weren’t enough, the spectrometer has identified a dichotomy between helium and hydrogen. The origin of this strange division remains mysterious, but scientists have advanced some theories. The first hypothesis is that the object is going through a rarely observed phase of evolution. “Not all, but only some white dwarfs go from having a composition of hydrogen to helium.”Caiazzo said. “We may have witnessed this transition.”

