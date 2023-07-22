Home » Janus, the star with “two faces”. The discovery that surprised astronomers » Science News
News

Janus, the star with “two faces”. The discovery that surprised astronomers » Science News

by admin
Janus, the star with “two faces”. The discovery that surprised astronomers » Science News

A celestial body with unique characteristics that discovered by a team of scientists from the California Institute of Technology. It’s about a white nana with two completely different “faces” and for this reason nicknamed Janus (Janus) like the “two-faced” Roman god. In practice, the star has one side of hydrogen and the other of helium, each with its own luminous signature. “The white dwarf’s surface mutates completely from side to side“, explained the astrophysicist Ilaria Caiazzo. Observed for the first time thanks to the Zwicky Transient Facility, a scanning instrument of the night sky of Caltech’s Palomar Observatory, the white dwarf amazed by the impressive variations in brightness.

Janus, the star with “two different faces”. The discovery that surprised astronomers

Further observations aroused the surprise of scientists: the star is characterized by a speed of rotation 15 times per minute. Through observations made through the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii, the scientists discovered the different composition in each half. And as if that weren’t enough, the spectrometer has identified a dichotomy between helium and hydrogen. The origin of this strange division remains mysterious, but scientists have advanced some theories. The first hypothesis is that the object is going through a rarely observed phase of evolution. “Not all, but only some white dwarfs go from having a composition of hydrogen to helium.”Caiazzo said. “We may have witnessed this transition.”

See also  Wang Qishan's appearance in the seven standing committees is rare | Xi Jinping | Standing Committee | CCP | European Union | France | Macron |

You may also like

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s Vice President, Plans Low-Key Stopover...

They raid the home of a subject who...

Government programs of the candidates will be important...

Gunshots against a car in the center of...

At least 4 vehicles were damaged when several...

Nebraska Woman Sentenced for Burning and Burying Aborted...

Yan and Guajira are the finalists of The...

Zhuzhou’s Grassroots Employment Services: Building a Micro-Platform for...

Massacre of Samarate, life sentence for the father-killer...

New York Court dismisses lawsuit against Salvadoran State...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy