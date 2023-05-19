Home » Japan and France pledge to strengthen relations and military cooperation
Japan and France said on Friday they were looking forward to boosting bilateral cooperation after they agreed earlier this month to speed up discussions for a framework for joint military exercises, as Paris seeks to press for greater military and trade cooperation.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, that it was an opportunity to develop an “extraordinary partnership”.

Ministers from both sides earlier this month instructed their ministries to make further progress in talks aimed at establishing a permanent framework that would improve administrative, legal and political procedures for conducting joint military exercises.

“I also hope that we can pursue together the specific bilateral road map… which will allow to make our bilateral cooperation even stronger in the coming years,” President Emmanuel Macron said before the talks with Kishida.

Tokyo is seeking to boost its defense ties amid concerns about China, including its pressure on Taiwan, freedom of navigation in the region and trade disputes.

As for France, it seeks to play a greater role in the Japanese defense industry, just as it did in the civilian nuclear energy sector.

