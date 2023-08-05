Japan – Bulwark of the pigeons

On Friday (July 28), the Bank of Japan (BoJ) loosened its tight interest rate corset at least somewhat. It caught the market off guard because its previously strict yield curve control now allows for larger swings.

The currency watchdogs left the key interest rate for short-term bonds at minus 0.1% and the anchor interest rate for ten-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at a target level of 0%. However, the previously fixed 0.5% rate cap for JGBs has been softened. In the future, bond yields may deviate from the reference value by up to 1%.

