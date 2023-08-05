Home » Japan – Bulwark of the pigeons
News

Japan – Bulwark of the pigeons

by admin
Japan – Bulwark of the pigeons

On Friday (July 28), the Bank of Japan (BoJ) loosened its tight interest rate corset at least somewhat. It caught the market off guard because its previously strict yield curve control now allows for larger swings.

The currency watchdogs left the key interest rate for short-term bonds at minus 0.1% and the anchor interest rate for ten-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at a target level of 0%. However, the previously fixed 0.5% rate cap for JGBs has been softened. In the future, bond yields may deviate from the reference value by up to 1%.

See also  Rivarolo, the Giro d'Italia warms the hearts of traders: "Nice opportunity for our territory"

You may also like

Key Financial News and Market Events to Watch...

Aino Rakkaselg: fragments of childhood in the village...

Corruption network related to false incorporations into the...

Traffickers are keeping the police and judiciary in...

They capture a runner of the clique of...

Unsupported Web Browsers Can Be a Security Risk:...

Nicolás Petro reveals unpublished details of his relationship...

Jiangmen City Holds Fifth National Economic Census Promotion...

Bankruptcy of Vanmoof – Danger of pedelecs in...

Ukraine managed to break Russia’s defensive line –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy