Japan donated equipment to Rosario Pumarejo Hospital

A total of 3,030 visual and auditory screenings in early childhood and 1,960 gynecological oncology care, are the results so far left by the start-up of seven biomedical teams at the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, currently under forced intervention to be administered by the National Superintendence of Health.

These new attentions and services are possible thanks to the delivery of medical equipment donated by the Embassy of Japan to this hospital and whose investment amounts to more than 240 million pesos, within the framework of international cooperation that seeks to support regions that need medical and social care in their territories.

This reactivation of care services in the hospital, are part of the orders established by the Supersalud to the special agent, Duver Vargas Rojas, to improve the resolution capacity of this entity, increasing the offer of services to put at the service of the Cesarean community and from the region the medical equipment that was stored in the hospital warehouse, prior to the intervention measure.

In this regard, the National Health Superintendent, Ulahí Beltrán López, stated that “this is a sample more than evidence that with this type of action, the hospitals that are under forced intervention to be administered by the National Health Superintendence, in In this case, the Hospital Rosario Pumarejo de López de Valledupar, can effectively achieve a significant improvement in its technical-scientific, administrative-financial and legal components, improving its resolution capacity and advancing in its recovery and financial sustainability for the benefit of the community and strengthening of the public hospital network.

Likewise, Beltrán López recognized the work that the Delegate Superintendence for the Provision of Services of that control entity has been carrying out in this sense “which is managing to fully recover the hospitals that are intervened by Supersalud, fulfilling the purpose of President Petro to strengthen the public hospital network, which is one of the main social assets of Colombians”.

During the visit made on Monday to the headquarters of the Rosario Pumarejo de López de Valledupar Hospital, the Japanese ambassador, Takasugi Masahiro, had the opportunity to talk with health professionals and users who benefited from specialized care in maternity, pediatric , external consultation, among others.

The diplomat expressed his pleasure in supporting institutions such as Rosario Pumarejo de López, which serves vulnerable populations in the departments of Cesar, La Guajira, Magdalena and Sur de Bolívar.

For his part, the special agent inspector indicated that, thanks to the linkage of the required specialized medical personnel, the operation of the equipment was achieved, which has made it possible to strengthen the care of users with the highest standards of quality, opportunity and safety.

“The comprehensive recovery of the hospital advances with the commitment of all, so that the constitutional right to health continues to be guaranteed with better services and decent care for citizens,” added the auditor, noting that it is expected in the coming days to have with the new emergency room.

The tour of the healthcare institution was accompanied by the governor of Cesar, Andrés Felipe Meza, workers, overseers of users and officials of the Supersalud

