Japan Extends Export Bans to Russia, Including Vehicles, in Response to Ukrainian Conflict

Japan Extends Export Bans to Russia, Including Vehicles

Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan – The Japanese authorities announced on Friday that they have extended the export bans to Russia, which will now include vehicles starting from August 9. This decision follows the lead of other G7 countries and their measures against Russia in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Japan initially imposed a ban on the export of high-end vehicles valued at over six million yen (approximately 38,500 euros) in April last year. Since then, the ban has been expanded to include most new and some used vehicles.

The expanded ban is expected to have a significant impact on Russia, as Japanese cars are in high demand in the country. According to The Japan Times, the value of Japan’s exports to Russia in 2022 reached almost 604 billion yen (over 3,877 million euros), a 30 percent decrease compared to the previous year. A substantial portion of this income came from the automotive sector.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura emphasized the importance of international cooperation in implementing these measures. “In cooperation with the international community, including the G7 and relevant ministries and agencies, we would like to firmly implement the measures,” he stated during a press conference on Friday.

The United States and European countries have also tightened their bans on vehicle exports to Russia since the G7 leaders agreed at their summit in May to restrict exports of all items that could aid Russia in its war effort.

The extended export bans further contribute to the ongoing efforts to put pressure on Russia and support Ukraine. As the situation continues to unfold, international cooperation remains crucial in addressing the conflict and its impact on the region.

Stay updated on the latest news regarding the war in Ukraine by following our live coverage.

