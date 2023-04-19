Japan is preparing to evacuate its nationals from Sudan, as confirmed by the government on Wednesday, to be the first country to announce such plans.

Violence between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has killed nearly 200 people since a power struggle that began weeks ago sparked bloody battles on Saturday.

The conflict witnessed air and artillery bombardment, while tanks roamed the streets and the two sides exchanged fire in crowded neighborhoods in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities.

According to the Japanese government spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, there are about 60 Japanese citizens in Sudan, including embassy employees.

The Defense Ministry has begun “the necessary preparations” for the evacuations, the spokesman said at an emergency press conference.

“With the deteriorating security situation there, the government is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of Japanese expatriates,” Matsuno said.

Other countries urged their citizens in Sudan to provide their embassies with their names and contact information.

The US embassy in Khartoum began collecting personal data for citizens, urging them to stay in their homes and stay away from windows.

The same embassy said in a “tweet”: “Given the murky security situation in Khartoum and the closure of the airport, there are no plans for a coordinated evacuation with the US government.”

Calls are intensifying for an end to hostilities in the African country, while the foreign ministers of the G7 countries called on Tuesday for an immediate ceasefire between the warring powers.

The battles erupted following disagreements between the army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the de facto ruler of Sudan since the 2021 coup, on the one hand, and the Rapid Support Forces led by his deputy, General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, nicknamed “Hamidti”, regarding the plan to integrate the Rapid Support Forces into the ranks of the regular army, which is a prerequisite. For a final agreement aimed at turning the page on the crisis the country has been experiencing since the 2021 coup, which derailed the democratic transition process.