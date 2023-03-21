This Tuesday the grand final of the World Baseball Classic will be played

The Japan team achieved a dramatic victory against Mexico, this Monday, March 20, by leaving them on the field and winning 6-5 to achieve the pass to the Grand Final of the World Baseball Classic 2023where he will measure the United States.

The Aztecs went ahead in the fourth inning, with a three-run home run by Luis Urías, which unleashed the madness in Miami and gave the Mexicans the advantage.

In the bottom of the fifth, the excellent defense of Randy Arrozarena prevented a home run from Japan and maintained the difference.

Japan evened the action in the bottom of the seventh inning, with a three-run home run by Masataka Yoshida. Mexico responded quickly and in the eighth inning, put two on the board, thanks to an RBI double by Alex Verdugo and an RBI single by Isaac Paredes that made the score 5-3.

The Japanese came close again on the scoreboard, at the end of the eighth, with a sacrifice fly by Hotaka Yamakawa that put the game to a minimum.

The victory was for Taisei Ota and the defeat was for Giovanny Gallegos. This Tuesday, March 21, the Grand Final of the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be held at LoanDepot Park.

