Japan surprises and defeats Senegal 1-0 in the U-20 World Cup

Japan was more effective and defeated Senegal 1-0 on Sunday in its debut in Group C of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, thanks to a goal by Kuryu Matsuki 15 minutes into the game.

Matsuki scored Japan’s winning goal with a great left-footed shot from outside the area. Senegal lacked clarity and depth to achieve at least equality.

In the other game of the first date of Group C, also this Sunday, Colombia beat Israel 2-1 and together with the Japanese lead the series, both with three points.

On Wednesday, on the second date, Senegal will face Israel and Colombia will face Japan, in matches that will be played at the La Plata stadium, 60 km from Buenos Aires.

On the other hand, Italy was about to celebrate a historic win over Brazil, but ended up winning tightly 3-2 over the ‘Canarinha’ at the start of Group D, in the most outstanding match on Sunday for the U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

In the Mendoza stadium (west), the ‘Azzurra’ took a quick lead with a goal from Matteo Prati after eleven minutes and increased with a brace from captain Cesare Casadei (27 and 34, from a penalty), against an unrecognizable Brazil, South American champion of the category.

But Brazil reacted in the second half and narrowed the gap with a brace from striker Marcos Leonardo (71 and 86).

Despite besieging their rival in the last minutes, Italy was able to retain the victory and celebrate three key points for the future of the series, which they lead along with Nigeria, who earlier beat the Dominican Republic 2-1.