Japan. Tajani meets Embassy staff and the Italian business community in Tokyo

Farnesina –

As soon as he arrived in Japan, where he is to participate in the Foreign Ministerial meeting of the G7 countries, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Antonio Tajani, went to the Italian Embassy in Tokyo to meet the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state administrations in Japan.

Subsequently, the Deputy Premier visited the exhibition “The great Italian vision. Farnesina Collection”, exhibited until 7 May at the Italian Cultural Institute in Tokyo. On the occasion he also met Akira Amari, member of the House of Representatives and President of the Italian-Japanese Parliamentary Friendship Group, former Minister of Economic Reforms. In inviting him to Italy, Tajani added that “parliamentary diplomacy is an important tool for further qualifying the collaboration between our two countries”.

Finally, Vice Premier Tajani met the Italian entrepreneurial and scientific community present on site, in the wake of the articulated growth diplomacy action promoted by the Government to promote the internationalization of the country system and offer protection to Italian production chains present abroad. “With Japan we want to strengthen and structure the Strategic Partnership launched in January by our Prime Ministers, especially in the industrial and scientific sectors which can grow even more. By strengthening bilateral cooperation, Italy and Japan can ensure greater stability in supply chains,” said the Deputy Prime Minister. Tajani also recalled the importance of the new joint project with Japan and Great Britain in the Defense sector, the “Gcap” which will be the first sixth generation military fighter, produced by Italy and Great Britain together with Japan.