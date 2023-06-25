Japanese fisheries oppose government plan to dump Fukushima’s radioactive water into the sea

The authorities announced the measure in 2021, ensuring that the waste, after its processing and gradual release into the ocean, is harmless.

The head of Japan’s National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives, Masanobu Sakamoto, has reiterated community opposition to the release into the Pacific Ocean of treated radioactive water that was used to cool reactors at the Fukushima nuclear plant after the 2011 accident. The download is planned for this summeralthough the exact date has not yet been set, reports AP.

“We cannot support the government’s position that dumping into the sea is the only solution,” Sakamoto told reporters on Thursday after his meeting with Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura. «Releasing the water into the sea or not is a governmental decision, and in that case we want to for the government to take full responsibility“, he stressed.

The authorities announced the measure in April 2021, ensuring that the contaminated water, before being discharged, will be filtered to remove harmful isotopes, as well as diluted to meet all international standards. Subsequently, it would gradually be released into the ocean, for which it would supposedly be harmless to people and marine life.

The plan has faced strong protest from local fishing communities, as well as from neighboring countries, including South Korea, China and some of the Pacific island nations.

The Japanese government, for its part, said that the water, currently stored in some 1,000 tanks at the plant, must be removed to prevent accidental leaks in the event of an earthquake and to make room for dismantling the plant.

Also, Tokyo has requested the support of the International Atomic Energy Agency to gain credibility and ensure that security measures meet international standards.

Meanwhile, some scientists claim that impact unknown of long-term exposure to low doses of radionuclides and that release plans should be delayed. Other experts who consider the measure safe are also calling for more transparency, including the possibility for outside specialists to participate in sampling and monitoring.

