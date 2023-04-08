Japanese authorities reported the abnormal disappearance of ten people and a military helicopter.

The Japanese government, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, reported the disappearance of an army helicopter with ten people on board, near an island in southern Japan.

Everything happened after the Japanese coast guard received information about the strange disappearance of the Black Hawk UH-60JA, belonging to the Ground Self-Defense Force that was on the radar during a mission on Thursday night in an area north from Miyako Island.

In the same way, he indicated that four boats are part of the search team, but that, so far, they have not found signs of the aircraft.

Everything happened near this area of ​​Japan, where the country significantly increases defense strategies in response to military actions by China that are becoming increasingly complex, a struggle that also increases tension in Taiwan.

For its part, Kyodo News, the non-profit cooperative news agency based in Minato, Tokyo, said Japanese coast guard boats found oily residue and fragments that may be associated with the missing helicopter, but authorities were They declined to confirm the finding.

Among the details provided by the military agency are that the helicopter belonging to a base in Kumamoto prefecture on the main island of Kyushu, in southern Japan, was on Miyako Island on a surveillance mission.

After the pronouncement, the diplomat Kishida reiterated that the defense ministry is investigating the details that lead to clarify everything related to the incident and that “everything possible will be done to save their lives.”