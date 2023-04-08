Home News Japanese government denounced the disappearance of a military helicopter
News

Japanese government denounced the disappearance of a military helicopter

by admin
Japanese government denounced the disappearance of a military helicopter

Japanese authorities reported the abnormal disappearance of ten people and a military helicopter.

The Japanese government, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, reported the disappearance of an army helicopter with ten people on board, near an island in southern Japan.

Everything happened after the Japanese coast guard received information about the strange disappearance of the Black Hawk UH-60JA, belonging to the Ground Self-Defense Force that was on the radar during a mission on Thursday night in an area north from Miyako Island.

In the same way, he indicated that four boats are part of the search team, but that, so far, they have not found signs of the aircraft.

It may interest you: Millionaire robbery in record time

Everything happened near this area of ​​Japan, where the country significantly increases defense strategies in response to military actions by China that are becoming increasingly complex, a struggle that also increases tension in Taiwan.

For its part, Kyodo News, the non-profit cooperative news agency based in Minato, Tokyo, said Japanese coast guard boats found oily residue and fragments that may be associated with the missing helicopter, but authorities were They declined to confirm the finding.

Among the details provided by the military agency are that the helicopter belonging to a base in Kumamoto prefecture on the main island of Kyushu, in southern Japan, was on Miyako Island on a surveillance mission.

After the pronouncement, the diplomat Kishida reiterated that the defense ministry is investigating the details that lead to clarify everything related to the incident and that “everything possible will be done to save their lives.”

See also  The Olympics have not yet opened, Zhangjiakou local government financial collapse | Zhangjiakou Chongli County | Beijing Winter Olympics |

You may also like

Kılıçdaroğlu’s posters were torn in Kastamonu

This is the luxurious house where they have...

The marigold keeps pests away in the garden...

CAF Cup: ASKO at the time of the...

Pamphlets in Huila

Is an aggravated cease-and-desist declaration necessary in the...

Extension of the state of security emergency in...

In April there will be two motions of...

Lightning in Thuringia: Fewer than ever since records...

Regular fixed quota to buy like this!Top 10...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy