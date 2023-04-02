Nikkei Asia has revealed that the United States will urge G7 countries to take joint action against China if Beijing engages in economic coercion against members of the G7.

Washington is taking action at home, trying to stop China from “bullying” other countries economically by pre-disclosing retaliatory measures, such as bills to raise tariffs that are being discussed in the US administration and Congress. In addition to raising tariffs on Chinese products, the bill would allow the United States to provide financial support to countries under Chinese economic coercion. The Biden administration reportedly supports the bill.

Washington is also seeking agreement with Japan and European partners on the issue. In the working-level meeting of the G7, the United States has called for a joint response to China‘s economic coercion and asked that the matter be included in the agenda of this year’s G7 meeting. Washington is preparing to finalize details with Japan, which holds this year’s G7 presidency, ahead of a summit of G7 leaders in May.

Because many countries are highly dependent on China economically, the United States believes that joint action is more effective than unilateral action; if other countries join forces, they will be more likely to avoid China‘s economic coercion measures. Washington believes that in an emergency, a framework in which multiple countries can compensate each other for trade losses will help reduce their losses in the Chinese market; the Biden administration intends to increase its deterrence against “economic warfare”.

However, developing uniform rules within the G7 faces challenges. Germany and Japan have deep economic ties to China, and Beijing would certainly object to those countries joining the U.S. move. At the same time, some European countries and Japan may hesitate to take actual retaliatory measures, such as raising tariffs. On the other hand, any pre-emptive actions by the United States may throw international trade rules into chaos.

