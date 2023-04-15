The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, has had to be evacuated after the launch of what apparently could be a smoke bomb when he was about to give a speech in the middle of the street in the city of Wakayama, according to the NHK television network. .

A man has been apprehended by the Security services in the place where the prime minister was about to appear to give a speech, while when he was still immobilized on the ground, an explosion was heard and white smoke was released. invaded the place.

In a video captured by the Japanese television channel, you can see how those attending the event evacuate the area running after the explosion, while security agents also move the alleged perpetrator, moving away from the place of the small explosion.

The prime minister would have moved by car to a police station in the city, without suffering damage, while the person arrested has also been transferred to police stations. According to the aforementioned chain, the firefighters would have confirmed that there are no injuries.

The explosion of this device that has not yet been identified would have occurred around 11:25 local time, as reported by the Kiodo news agency, when Kishida was preparing to give a street speech as part of an act of his political party, the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD), which also had another event organized later in the city, although it has already been cancelled.