Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to travel to the United States next week to address concerns about the safety of nuclear sewage. The Japanese government is considering the direct discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea, with plans to start as early as late August, according to a government source.

The decision comes after Japan’s nuclear regulator approved the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company, to begin discharging the treated nuclear sewage. The government aims to start the discharge before the fishing season begins, with bottom trawling operations planned for September near Fukushima.

Prime Minister Kishida will meet with US President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue during his visit to the United States on August 18. He plans to explain the safety measures in place for the nuclear sewage discharge. Following the meetings, Kishida will discuss the matter with relevant ministers and make a formal decision on the discharge timeline.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) previously released an assessment report stating that Japan’s sea discharge plan “generally complies with international safety standards.” However, neighboring countries have strongly opposed the plan.

Approximately 1.3 million tons of nuclear sewage have been stored in on-site water storage tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. The sewage has been filtered through the Advanced Liquid Treatment System, and the treated water will be diluted and discharged into the ocean through a subsea tunnel located 1 km away from the coastline.

China has expressed concerns about the discharge, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry stating that if the nuclear-contaminated water is safe, there is no need to discharge it into the sea. The legitimacy, legality, and safety of Japan’s discharge plan have been questioned by both neighboring countries and voices of doubt within Japan.

It is important to note that all content and information in this article are sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network” and may not be reproduced without permission. The media and authorized websites must indicate the source when using the information.

