Japanese restaurants in China fear ruin from Fukushima water spill into the sea

The International Atomic Energy Agency gave Tokyo the go-ahead to dump treated water from the nuclear power plant into the sea, prompting some restrictions from Beijing.

Japanese restaurant owners in China fear going bankrupt as a result of Tokyo’s decision to dump radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, Reuters reports.

After the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that damaged the Fukushima plant, the Chinese government banned the import of food and agricultural products from five prefectures in Japan. Subsequently, the measure was extended to five other Japanese regions, although China continues to be the largest importer of japanese seafood.

The latest restrictions were introduced in July, after the International Atomic Energy Agency approved Tokyo’s plans to discharge treated water from the nuclear plant into the sea. Beijing has strongly criticized the measure, arguing that the dumping of polluted water endangers marine life and human health.

Japan’s food exports to the Chinese market have all but come to a halt, while tighter controls have led to large-scale delays at Chinese customs and calls on social media to boycott “radioactive” Japanese food have kept customers away.

“Life or Death Situation”

“I am very concerned about whether we will be able to continue,” said Kazuyuki Tanioka, a chef at a sushi restaurant in Beijing. “The inability to import food ingredients is really a life and death situation for us,” he added.

Faced with this scenario, some Japanese food restaurants they are adapting their menus and obtaining ingredients from other places to deal with the situation. “Our main focus is sourcing seafood within China or from other foreign suppliers. If these efforts are successful, there is a chance that our business could continue in the future,” Tanioka commented.

For his part, Tamotsu Fukuoka, director and general sales manager of Aomori Chuosuisan, a Japanese seafood wholesaler, explained that at this time they do not ship to China due to the high costs of storing the products in case they are detained at customs.

