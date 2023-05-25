Japanese stocks are surprised, Taiwan stocks are also crazy

Text / Wei Shengfeng

Japan finally broke through the deflation quagmire that lasted for more than 30 years, and the annual CPI growth rate exceeded 2% for two consecutive months, giving the Bank of Japan the opportunity to reverse the normalization of monetary policy. This year’s G7 summit was held in Hiroshima to improve Japan’s international status. The combination of timing, location and people and conditions has created the strength of the bulls in Japanese stocks!

In August 2020, Warren Buffett bought 5% of each of Japan’s five major trading companies for the first time. Last year, his shareholding increased to 6%. In mid-April this year, Buffett visited Japan and indicated that he would increase the shareholding of the five major Japanese trading companies, increasing the shareholding ratio to seven. 4%, triggering heated discussions in the market.

Buffett’s increase in holdings in Japan’s five major trading companies is equivalent to assuring Japanese legal persons and investors that investing in Japanese stocks can bring good returns. Buffett seems to be the igniter of this wave of bulls in Japanese stocks. Foreign investment institutions and Japanese legal persons followed up, driving this wave of bulls in Japanese stocks. After the first part of the Topix Index hit a 30-year high for the first time on May 18, the Nikkei 225 Index also closed on May 22 and hit a record high for 33 years since September 1980. This is also a new high closing price since the collapse of the bubble economy.

Since Buffett bought the stocks of Japan’s five major trading companies, the rate of return has been astonishing. The lowest rate of return on investment is 83% (Itochu Corporation), and the rate of return on investment with the highest rate of return is as high as 237%. 5% (Marubeni), Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Corporation, etc., the return on investment ranges from 122 to 141%. Buffett’s investment in Japanese stocks with practical actions has a very high rate of return. Obviously, Buffett saw the investment value of Japanese stocks at the beginning to achieve the subsequent high rate of return performance.

Japanese stocks trigger three revelations

This wave of new highs in Japanese stocks is still in progress. As of the time of writing, the Nikkei 225 Index has risen by 17. 58%, and the cumulative increase of the Topix First Part Index also exceeded 13%. The performance of Japanese stocks this year is second only to the Nasdaq index among major global indexes. Japanese stocks will show a strong bullish performance at this time, which has a lot to do with the improvement of the local economic situation. The annual growth rate of Japan’s March CPI index reached three. 1%, and the annual growth rate of the CPI index in April rose further to 4. 1%, and hit a new high since September 1981. The annual CPI growth rate exceeded the Bank of Japan’s inflation target for two consecutive months, and the government’s long-awaited mild inflation finally appeared, giving the new central bank governor Kazuo Ueda the opportunity to gradually cancel the ultra-loose monetary environment for more than two decades, which will help Monetary policy normalization.

In addition, the annual growth rate of Japan’s GDP reached one in the first quarter. 6%, outperforming market expectations of ○. seven%. The U.S. dollar has remained between 130 and 140 U.S. dollars against the yen this year. The yen exchange rate in this range is a relatively comfortable price for the Japanese economy and exports, which is beneficial to the overseas competitiveness of Japanese companies.

This time, the Japanese stock market hit a new closing high after the economic bubble in the 1990s, giving Taiwan stocks and other major international stock markets three inspirations. First of all, Buffett is optimistic about the next, and foreign investors are fully buying; foreign investors bought a total of four Japanese stocks in April. 97 trillion yen (approximately 36.065 billion U.S. dollars), setting a new high in single-month buying since January 2005. Kirk, chief Japanese stock strategist at Goldman Sachs Securities, believes that the interests of the government, regulatory authorities, foreign exchange markets, and domestic and foreign investors tend to be consistent, and there is an opportunity for Japanese stocks to create a once-in-a-decade policy-driven bull market. He believes that the yen is weak against the U.S. dollar by historical standards. Even if the yen gradually appreciates in the next year, it will not necessarily affect the competitiveness of Japanese companies, and it will also bring Wall Street a tailwind for investing in the Japanese market.

Japanese companies buy treasury stocks at a record high

The emergence of the investment value of Japanese stocks is the second revelation. Japanese stocks have gone through a long period of consolidation. During this period, corporate governance standards have been improved. The amount of companies returning cash to shareholders and buying treasury stocks has gradually increased, increasing the return on shareholders’ equity and the investment value of Japanese companies. The current price-to-book ratio (P/B) of Japanese stocks is only one. Three times lower than the S&P 500 Index’s four times and the Dow Jones Euro 600 Index’s one. eight times. In the last fiscal year that ended in March, companies announced purchases of treasury stocks totaling $71.4 billion, a record high. Mitsubishi Corporation, where Buffett invests in Japanese stocks, announced in early May that it would buy 2.2 billion yen in treasury stocks. According to the statistics of brokerage Jefferies, nearly 50% of companies have net cash positions on their balance sheets, which is higher than 22% of American companies. Japanese companies have recently reduced the proportion of cross-shareholdings in order to improve the returns of investing shareholders. Fifty-four percent of companies in the Topix are trading below book value, compared with about seven percent in the S&P 500.

Last year, the constituent stocks that led the surge in Japanese stocks were mainly military-related stocks. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was the biggest gainer at that time, and Ishikawa Works, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Machinery and Hitachi Works, etc. performed strongly. The stocks that have risen a lot this year are dominated by value-based stocks. Judging from the attached table, the share price of Kobe Steel has increased by more than 70% this year, and the ratio of share price to net value is only ○. Four or seven times, the ratio of Da Nippon Printing’s share price to net value is only ○. Ninety-eight times, Yokohama Rubber’s share price to net value is ○. Seventy-nine times, Mitsui Shipbuilding only ○. Four or two times, Nikon ○. Eight or eight times, Honda ○. Five or nine times. The stock prices of the above-mentioned strong index stocks in Japanese stocks have risen a lot this year. Even though the market has reached a new high in 33 years, the price-to-book value ratio has not yet exceeded double, highlighting that the current price is still extremely valuable for investment, and the probability of continued growth in the future is high. (The full text is not finished)

