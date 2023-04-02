02.04.2023
Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng is visiting China and talked with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang about the detention of Japanese nationals, Fukushima nuclear waste water, and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Qin Gang called on Japan to “establish a correct understanding of China, and show political wisdom and responsibility.”
(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to Japanese media Kyodo News, Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng arrived in Beijing on Saturday (April 1) afternoon, starting a two-day visit to China. This visit is the first visit to China by a Japanese foreign minister in more than three years. During the visit, Lim Fangzheng and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang also held their first face-to-face talks and had lunch together.
Based on reports from Jiji News Agency and the Japan Times, Lin Fang was meeting with Qin Gang on Sunday and mentioned that despite “many challenges”, it is becoming more and more important to maintain a “constructive and stable” bilateral relationship between Japan and China. more important. He believes that the relationship between Japan and China is at an important stage.
On the other hand, Qin Gang told Lin Fangzheng that there are both opportunities and challenges in Sino-Japanese relations. He mentioned that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the “Sino-Japanese Treaty of Peace and Friendship,” and “the correct choice” of peaceful coexistence and friendly cooperation must be made to echo the spirit of the treaty. He called on the Japanese side to “establish a correct understanding of China, show political wisdom and responsibility, work together with China, strengthen dialogue and communication, and promote practical cooperation…to remove obstacles and reduce the burden on bilateral relations, and build a China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.” relation”.
Calls for the release of detained Japanese citizens
The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) reported that Lin Fang was protesting the detention of several Japanese nationals in China during the meeting, including an employee of a Japanese company accused of being a spy, and strongly demanded their early release. In terms of national security, he expressed serious concern over the entry of Chinese Coast Guard ships into territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands (known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan) and the increase in joint military activities between China and Russia around Japan.Regarding the environment, he explained in the meetingSafety of Wastewater Discharged from Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, and protested that China‘s external communication has no scientific basis. In addition, Lin Fangzheng also pointed out to Qin Gang the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and expressed serious concern about the human rights situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
According to the activity record released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Regarding the case of a Japanese citizen engaging in espionage activities in China, Qin Gang emphasized that China will deal with it according to law. As for the Fukushima nuclear polluted water, he pointed out that this is a major issue related to human health and safety, and called on Japan to handle it responsibly. Qin Gang also emphasized at the meeting that the core of China‘s core interests in the Taiwan issue is related to the political foundation of China-Japan relations. damage to China‘s sovereignty”.
“Fifty Knows the Mandate of Heaven” Sino-Japanese Relations Face Many Difficulties
Fifty and “know the destiny”?
In the “eventful autumn” of 2022, although China and Japan ushered in the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, there does not seem to be much enthusiasm for celebration between the two sides. Especially in recent years, serious differences on several key issues have kept the relationship between the two largest economies in Asia tense. The picture shows the reception commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between China and Japan held by the Chinese Embassy in Japan in Tokyo on September 22.
“Fifty Knows the Mandate of Heaven” Sino-Japanese Relations Face Many Difficulties
historic document
On September 29, 1972, then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai and Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka signed the Sino-Japanese Joint Statement (also known as the Sino-Japanese Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations) in Beijing, marking the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The main content of this statement includes the end of the abnormal relationship (state of war) between the two countries, and Japan’s recognition of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China. In 1978, representatives of the two countries concluded the “Sino-Japanese Treaty of Peace and Friendship.”
“Fifty Knows the Mandate of Heaven” Sino-Japanese Relations Face Many Difficulties
A glass of fine wine to wipe out all grievances?
The main content of the “Sino-Japanese Joint Statement” also includes emphasizing the friendship between the two countries, Japan’s “expression of deep remorse for the responsibility for the great damage caused to the Chinese people in past wars”, and the Chinese government’s announcement to abandon Japan’s war compensation claim. Although this statement started the normalization of relations between the two countries and promoted bilateral political, economic, and cultural exchanges, some unresolved issues still affect the relationship between the two countries to this day.
“Fifty Knows the Mandate of Heaven” Sino-Japanese Relations Face Many Difficulties
Territorial sovereignty dispute
One of the biggest tensions between Tokyo and Beijing has arisen over the small, uninhabited islands in the East China Sea—called the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China. In 2012, the Japanese government announced the “nationalization” of the Senkaku Islands, which triggered strong protests from China, and some people launched a boycott of Japanese products. Today, there are still some Chinese patrol boats or fishing boats appearing in the nearby waters.
“Fifty Knows the Mandate of Heaven” Sino-Japanese Relations Face Many Difficulties
Taiwan – the “powder keg” next to Japan
Japan, an ally of Washington, has also condemned Beijing’s increasingly aggressive moves in the Asia-Pacific region since the United States began a trade war with China and U.S.-China relations have deteriorated. Especially as a big country in Asia, Japan is very concerned about the impact on regional security if a conflict breaks out in the Taiwan Strait. After the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan this summer, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted multi-day military exercises around the island of Taiwan. Japan’s Ministry of Defense conducted real-time monitoring of China‘s ballistic missile test. At the same time, the country is also accelerating the expansion of the Self-Defense Forces and increasing the defense budget.
“Fifty Knows the Mandate of Heaven” Sino-Japanese Relations Face Many Difficulties
Unresolved issues left over from war history
“Fifty Knows the Mandate of Heaven” Sino-Japanese Relations Face Many Difficulties
The Yasukuni Shrine – A Focus of Controversy
The Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo honors soldiers who died fighting for Japan since the Meiji Restoration era, including 14 Japanese Class A war criminals in World War II. Whenever Japanese politicians and celebrities pay homage to the Yasukuni Shrine, China protests. The picture shows August 15, 2022 – the day of Japan’s defeat and surrender in World War II. A large number of people lined up to enter the Yasukuni Shrine to pay homage.
“Fifty Knows the Mandate of Heaven” Sino-Japanese Relations Face Many Difficulties
Folk Sentiment From “Hari” to “Anti-Japanese”
In July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated and died, and there were many voices gloating on Chinese social media. In addition, some social incidents related to Japan, such as a Chinese woman wearing a kimono being taken away by the police in Suzhou, also highlighted the rise of anti-Japanese sentiment among the people. (The picture shows the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between China and Japan held in a shopping mall in Beijing)
Meeting with Li Qiang and Wang Yi
Later on Sunday, Lin Fangzheng will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. According to sources from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Fangzheng will also hold talks and have dinner with Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.
Lin Fangzheng, who took over as foreign minister at the end of 2021, was considered a pro-China faction in Japanese politics. At that time, there were also concerns within the Liberal Democratic Party that its attitude towards China might soften. However, after serving as foreign minister in the Kishida cabinet, Lin Fangzheng resigned from the post of chairman of the cross-party parliamentarian alliance “Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarian Alliance”.
Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have been tense in recent years, and the foreign ministers’ meeting was part of a high-level official interaction agreed between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during talks last November. The last Japanese foreign minister to visit China was Toshimitsu Motegi who visited China in December 2019. In 2020, it was originally reported that Xi Jinping would visit Japan in April of that year, but it was eventually canceled due to the epidemic and changes in bilateral relations. Wang Yi, then China‘s foreign minister, visited Japan in November 2020.
In February this year, Qin Gang and Lin Fangzheng had a phone call. At that time, Qin Gang expressed the hope that the Japanese side would uphold an objective and rational understanding of China, keep its promises on major issues such as history and Taiwan, be prudent in its words and deeds, act prudently in the field of military security, stop right-wing provocations on the Diaoyu Islands issue, and Said that China expressed serious concern over Japan’s decision to discharge nuclear sewage. Lin Fangzheng pointed out on the phone that the Japanese public’s view of China is “extremely severe”, and the relationship between the two countries is facing many challenges and unresolved issues.
(comprehensive report)
© 2023Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.