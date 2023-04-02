02.04.2023

Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng is visiting China and talked with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang about the detention of Japanese nationals, Fukushima nuclear waste water, and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Qin Gang called on Japan to “establish a correct understanding of China, and show political wisdom and responsibility.”

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to Japanese media Kyodo News, Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng arrived in Beijing on Saturday (April 1) afternoon, starting a two-day visit to China. This visit is the first visit to China by a Japanese foreign minister in more than three years. During the visit, Lim Fangzheng and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang also held their first face-to-face talks and had lunch together.

Based on reports from Jiji News Agency and the Japan Times, Lin Fang was meeting with Qin Gang on Sunday and mentioned that despite “many challenges”, it is becoming more and more important to maintain a “constructive and stable” bilateral relationship between Japan and China. more important. He believes that the relationship between Japan and China is at an important stage.

On the other hand, Qin Gang told Lin Fangzheng that there are both opportunities and challenges in Sino-Japanese relations. He mentioned that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the “Sino-Japanese Treaty of Peace and Friendship,” and “the correct choice” of peaceful coexistence and friendly cooperation must be made to echo the spirit of the treaty. He called on the Japanese side to “establish a correct understanding of China, show political wisdom and responsibility, work together with China, strengthen dialogue and communication, and promote practical cooperation…to remove obstacles and reduce the burden on bilateral relations, and build a China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.” relation”.

Calls for the release of detained Japanese citizens

The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) reported that Lin Fang was protesting the detention of several Japanese nationals in China during the meeting, including an employee of a Japanese company accused of being a spy, and strongly demanded their early release. In terms of national security, he expressed serious concern over the entry of Chinese Coast Guard ships into territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands (known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan) and the increase in joint military activities between China and Russia around Japan.Regarding the environment, he explained in the meetingSafety of Wastewater Discharged from Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, and protested that China‘s external communication has no scientific basis. In addition, Lin Fangzheng also pointed out to Qin Gang the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and expressed serious concern about the human rights situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

According to the activity record released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Regarding the case of a Japanese citizen engaging in espionage activities in China, Qin Gang emphasized that China will deal with it according to law. As for the Fukushima nuclear polluted water, he pointed out that this is a major issue related to human health and safety, and called on Japan to handle it responsibly. Qin Gang also emphasized at the meeting that the core of China‘s core interests in the Taiwan issue is related to the political foundation of China-Japan relations. damage to China‘s sovereignty”.

Meeting with Li Qiang and Wang Yi

Later on Sunday, Lin Fangzheng will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. According to sources from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Fangzheng will also hold talks and have dinner with Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

Lin Fangzheng, who took over as foreign minister at the end of 2021, was considered a pro-China faction in Japanese politics. At that time, there were also concerns within the Liberal Democratic Party that its attitude towards China might soften. However, after serving as foreign minister in the Kishida cabinet, Lin Fangzheng resigned from the post of chairman of the cross-party parliamentarian alliance “Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarian Alliance”.

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have been tense in recent years, and the foreign ministers’ meeting was part of a high-level official interaction agreed between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during talks last November. The last Japanese foreign minister to visit China was Toshimitsu Motegi who visited China in December 2019. In 2020, it was originally reported that Xi Jinping would visit Japan in April of that year, but it was eventually canceled due to the epidemic and changes in bilateral relations. Wang Yi, then China‘s foreign minister, visited Japan in November 2020.

In February this year, Qin Gang and Lin Fangzheng had a phone call. At that time, Qin Gang expressed the hope that the Japanese side would uphold an objective and rational understanding of China, keep its promises on major issues such as history and Taiwan, be prudent in its words and deeds, act prudently in the field of military security, stop right-wing provocations on the Diaoyu Islands issue, and Said that China expressed serious concern over Japan’s decision to discharge nuclear sewage. Lin Fangzheng pointed out on the phone that the Japanese public’s view of China is “extremely severe”, and the relationship between the two countries is facing many challenges and unresolved issues.

(comprehensive report)

© 2023Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.