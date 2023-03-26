Despite being the protagonist in obtaining the 17th star in the first half of 2022, scoring the title goal against Deportes Tolima at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué, Jarlan Barrera is one of the most questioned players in Atlético Nacional in the which has lost ground in recent months.

The 27-year-old samarium has been criticized for his physical condition, since he has been seen with a few extra kilos, for which he had to undergo a reconditioning by coach Verdolaga, Paulo Autuori, who has not been immune to criticism due to the absence of the player.

However, Autuori responded to the comments regarding his relationship with Jarlan Barrera: “He is not isolated, there are times when one needs to emphasize the exercises to develop work, for example, strength work. If the player develops this job and enters the match, surely he will not give up the time he can, because he is exhausted with the job. But he is already going to be there with us because he is an important player ”.

The offensive midfielder reappeared on date nine of the BetPlay Dimayor League in which Atlético Nacional defeated Deportivo Pereira 2-0 at home, opening the scoring at Hernán Ramírez Villegas with a great fracture goal, however, before the end of the first time, Jarlan Barrera was replaced by Dorlan Pabón due to injury.

According to Atlético Nacional’s medical opinion, Barrera had a left femoral biceps muscle injury, which is why he will be out for between six and eight weeks. In this order of ideas, he will miss the first phase of the Conmebol Libertadores de América in which he will meet their rivals on Monday, March 27.

This season, Jarlan Barrera has played six games for all competitions with a balance of one goal and one assist. In total, the former Junior from Barranquilla has played 152 games with the Paisa squad, scoring 34 goals and dressed as an assistant on 19 occasions.

Other opinions about Jarlan Barrera

Former player Macnelly Torres spoke at the time about Barrera’s news in dialogue with El VBAR Caracol, in which he questioned the Autuori’s relationship with the player. “The Jarlan thing is worrying, 60 days and the report they give there is about physical reconditioning, I don’t know, one starts to think about something else, it doesn’t fit (…) it could already be another matter of coaching, of decision technique”.

Likewise, the champion of the Copa Libertadores with Atlético Nacional in 2016, added:

“Either he doesn’t like it or at the moment he doesn’t see it as suitable for performance, something has to happen. I think that we can talk about so many years stuck there, one knows that on February 28, when a season started, I don’t know on January 2, one cannot be talking about physical reconditioning, that is something that really comes into one’s head It does not fit”.

The former player of Colo Colo from Chile highlighted the contribution that the 27-year-old footballer can provide to the team: “Let’s hope it’s a good issue for Nacional. I go back and insist, sometimes Jarlan lacks consistency in his game, perseverance, but Jarlan really gives Nacional different things, we are not going to deny that, the filtered pass, the play that nobody expects, Jarlan has that”. with Infobae

