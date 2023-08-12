Jason Momoa ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by Maui fires – EntornoInteligente

One of Hawaii’s biggest stars voices his support amid deadly Maui wildfires.

Actor Jason Momoa has been posting on his verified Instagram account about the tragedy, which has resulted in the deaths of dozens of people and massive destruction on the island.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who have been affected by the recent wildfires,” read the caption to one of Momoa’s posts, which reposted information from the community organization.’ Āina Momona.

Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, also reposted information that included a locator list for those looking for their loved ones.

On his Instastories, the “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” star reposted information from organizations that are helping in the disaster.

One forward advised people not to book hotel stays there at this time.

“The American Hotel & Lodging Association and the Hawaii Hotel Alliance are currently working with hotels elsewhere [sic] of Hawaii to house displaced residents,” read the original post by ‘Āina Momona. “Survivors are the priority.”

Momoa is a frequent supporter of Hawaiian organizations that support his culture, environment, and social activism.

