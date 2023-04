the comptroller general Carlos Hernan Rodriguez signed the resolution that appoints Javier Martínez Daza as the new manager of the Comptroller General at Cesar.

With this appointment, the Rep Ape Neck goes on to control, through its ‘file’, the Management of the Comptroller in the department.

However, naming does not guarantee possession. At the beginning of March, Elmer Jimenez was namedbut they knocked down the resolution and he could not take possession.