Javier Matta talks about his sexuality and the changes in his personal life

the vallenato king 2023, Javier Matta Correa, opened up and through a video posted on his social networks talked about the changes he has had in his personal life and their love relationships in recent years.

The accordion player assured that for many years he dedicated himself to “to make mistakes” to have “empty thoughts and take everything with the pick”. However, he mentioned that after meeting a “special person” at the beginning of 2023, he had a closeness with God and began to see life in a different way.

“Everyone who knows me openly knows that I have had problems with women, that I have had ephemeral relationships, that when people referred to me the first thing they did was say Nacho Vidal, Javier porn, and they were things caused by me because I myself took it upon myself to disclose that, to boast about my conditionsaid Javier Matta.

Besides, The accordion player revealed that a sticker of his genitals that was created by himself was published on social networksfor which he expressed feeling sorry for these behaviors and for causing harm to the people who have shared with him.

“There is a sticker that is spreading around, where I am showing my genitals, it is a sticker that I made in December of last year. After January 14, I met a very important person who, although he had already spoken to me about God, this person allowed me to know him in a different way, to understand that the life I was leading was not the life I deserved and that obviously all the decisions I I had taken were leading me down a terrible path”, added Javier Matta.

Finally, he said that he is currently focused on working to continue building his dreams and be a model of society away from lust.