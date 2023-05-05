Home » Javier Matta was decorated in Santa Marta: He was awarded a medal
News

Javier Matta was decorated in Santa Marta: He was awarded a medal

After winning the crown as King Vallenato 2023, Javier Matta He moved to his homeland: Santa Marta, where he was received with honors.

The municipal administration gave him a medal to recognize his struggle to obtain first place in the contest Professional Accordion Player at the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival.

Honor to whom honor deserves, we award the Santa Marta 500 years medal in the category ‘Cross of Silver Pearl of America’ a Javier MataRey Vallenato 2023. What a thrill to share this moment with your family and friends, thank you very much for this pride for the city Javier, blessings!”, Virna Johnson, mayor of the city, wrote on her Twitter account.

For his part, before returning to ‘The Pearl of America’, Matta offered a Eucharist in the capital of Cesar, and also visited the children hospitalized in the Hospital Rosario Pumarejo de López.

