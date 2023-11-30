Javier Milei anticipates Argentina’s turn towards the United States with a visit to the White House

Argentina’s president-elect, Javier Milei, met with United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, and other senior U.S. officials on Tuesday to discuss his economic program and the future of Argentina’s foreign policy.

Milei described the meeting as “an excellent meeting” in a message on social networks, sharing a photograph with his team of advisors after the meeting. The president-elect expressed his view on the international geopolitical agenda aligned with the West and his defense of the values of freedom during the meeting.

The meeting, which took place in the Eisenhower Executive Building of the White House, was also attended by President Joe Biden’s advisor for Latin America, Juan González, and the Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols. The future president presented the “new framework” of Argentina in “nations that respect freedom” to the U.S. officials.

While in New York, Milei had lunch with Democratic Senator Chris Dodd and former U.S. President Bill Clinton. His visit to Washington and New York following his electoral victory provides a clear indication of the new Government’s priorities in terms of foreign policy, with Milei emphasizing his main allies will be the United States and Israel.

The president-elect also expressed his intention to distance himself from China, a major trading partner of Argentina, and rejected the possibility of the country joining the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), which his predecessor had favored.

Milei’s visit to Washington and New York comes after his electoral victory and signals a shift in Argentina’s foreign policy under his leadership. The future president has promised to prioritize relations with the United States and alter the country’s engagement with other global powers.

The meeting discussed the challenging political, economic, and social situation in Argentina that the incoming government will face. Additionally, initial plans included a meeting with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as Argentina has struggled to repay a large loan received from the organization in 2018.

Milei’s visit to the United States provided an opportunity for U.S. officials to hear his ideas and policy priorities as the country prepares for a change in leadership. It also highlighted the emphasis on building a strong relationship between the United States and Argentina, with a focus on economic and geopolitical issues.

