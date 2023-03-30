Javier Miley He looks like a rock singer and he’s a musician. He has played as a goalkeeper for a second division team. He is an economist and a libertarian, scathing and aggressive against the left. Current surveys place it first in preferences. Maybe Argentina will turn to the right in the October elections.

Some Argentines have baptized it as “wigs” for her always disheveled hair. He argues that she never combs her hair and that what fixes her is the “mano invisible”in a simile with Adam Smith and the invisible hand that moves the markets.

Exultant, this economist from 52 yearsuniversity professor and author of more than a dozen books has said that he decided to study Economy when at the 11 years he saw how his family’s economy was pulverized by the bad decisions of governments. And she did it successfully, she has two master’s degrees and a honorary doctorate and has lived as University professor, senior analyst of a subsidiary of a Spanish bank in Argentinafounder of a ONG for the study of economy, radio and television commentator.

In 2019, the magazine Newsplaced it in the rank 27 as one of the most influential personalities in Argentina. It was then unlikely that it would become a presidential letter with possibilities in the upcoming presidential elections in October of this year. A survey from the same magazine News places it today in first place with 23 percent followed at a distance by Patricia Bullrichone of the candidates for the so-called Together for Change group led by Mauricio Macri.

Milei: a magnet for young people

You don’t agree with him state benefactor promoted by Argentine left-wing populists. As a good individualist, he supports the free bearing of armsdenies the catastrophe announced on the global warming, because freedom-based human creativity will make it less dramatic, he says. Support the drug legalizationse opposes abortion y I would dollarize Argentina. However, he shocks his aggressive style, his shouting and insults against opponents and the show he puts on.

A Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, current head of the province Buenos Aires and firm aspirant to lead the candidacy of Together for Changecalled him “left-handed shit” in Instagram why “use government money to attack political opponents.”

To a journalist who asked him about an economic matter, he said: “Donkey, come to get rid of yourself”. That debauchery seems to have served him to capture the attention of young people.

an anarcho-capitalist

mercy He has not mincing words. She has said that she is agree with prostitution because it is a economic transaction. His political beginnings occurred in 2020 when supported by a coalition of Libertarian Party got in the primary elections for deputy of the Buenos Aires province, 14 percent and in the general elections 17 percent of the votes. There, a movement began that brought him many followers, he decided to raffle in a website his $13,000 salary and more than 500,000 people signed up.

Despite his exposition and histrionics, little is known of his Personal life. According to narrates News and he has confirmed it, he is the son of a dysfunctional home, with a absent father and quite a bit of domestic violence. For this reason, she has not seen her parents since her adolescence and only maintains a very close bond with her sister Karina, who is the treasurer of the movement. mercy He calls her “the boss” and it depends on her how much the candidate and deputy charge to attend a conference, an event, a dinner.

He has never married, although he had an unsuccessful courtship with the actress Daniela Mori. She has no children, but she does have several mastiff dogs, Conan who is the father of three dogs named after famous economists Milton (Friedman), Murray (Rothbard) y Robert (Lucas).

He has written more than a dozen books. In some there are copies textual, plagiarism of other texts, without even bothering to put the respective source. But, like Teflon, everything seems to slip off him and he could become the first member of the extreme right to be president from a countrywho apparently is tired of the failure of the Peronist left of Kirchnerism and the Macri’s center right.

So now look for the magic of someone who eats mercy is defined as “anarcho-capitalist”, whatever it means. EFE