James Llanos Gomez*

The teacher Javier Montoya, a prolific artist, with more than 25 years in ecstasy in a pictorial work impregnated with cataclysms, tectonic furies and the serene embrace of light transferred in bursts of color, shapes, stains and streams charged with vitality.

Immersing yourself in its multicolored tapestries is like going through a trail of fine fibers made up of millions of luminous photons in a wave of colors that mix, intertwine, dialogue, collide, harmoniously on the skin of the large-format canvas, launching towards the viewer like sensitive embrace, permeating us through its ability to generate sensations, typical of the brilliance of reverie.

Any definition of a painting is arduous, despite the optical and original naturalness of the style of the master Montoya; His work can be placed in any space, dark or illuminated, the same, they carry their own light; a scene loaded with drama and kineticism in its two-dimensionality. The matter of this pictorial work is forceful, like the twilight at the juncture of the solar star trapped in the canvas through ranges of colors vibrating luminously.

His work is the portrait of things seen, which he then overlaps in abstractions, direct notes, such as his way of thinking, walking, speaking clearly and confidently; in them the influence of their environment is noticed: textures, shapes, chromes, aromas and the splendor of the landscape.

In the work of the master, it is possible to catch the beautiful. Seeing Javier’s paintings is like seeing a served table, where you want to slip into a night with its strokes of light to enjoy.

*Curator