Javier Pincay has to leave the mayor’s office, says former judge of the Electoral Dispute Tribunal

Javier Pincay hopes that the situation will be clarified / Photo El Diario

The judgment of the Electoral Dispute Tribunal (TCE) against him mayor of Portoviejo, Javier PincayIt is clear that he will have to leave his position.

This was stated by Arturo Cabrera, who until November of last year served as a TCE judge.

Cabrera said that a removal process is not necessary, since the removal is direct and must be applied by the deputy mayor, through a resolution, without the need to convene the municipal council.

Meanwhile, Mayor Pincay said that his lawyers are in Quito working to clarify the situation.

The TCE notified Pincay on Friday of the sentence that suspends his participation rights for two years and a fine of $9,450 for a serious electoral infraction.

It also ordered the CNE and the Ministry of Labor to register the suspension of participation rights.

March in support of Javier Pincay

On Monday afternoon there was a march in support of Pincaywhere leaders from various neighborhoods and unions participated.

After completing the tour, Pincay said that they work with the lawyers “to deny this lie that hurts not me, but the people of Portovejenses.”

He stressed that “nothing is going to disrupt the meetings with the multilaterals, they know that all this is a farce.”

