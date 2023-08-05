JD.com Partners with Zhuozhou Bookstores to Support Flood-Affected Merchants

JD.com Supports Book Merchants in Zhuozhou After Heavy Rains Cause Flooding

ZHUOZHOU, Hebei – In the aftermath of heavy rains that caused severe flooding and significant losses for book warehouses in Zhuozhou, Hebei, JD.com has launched a special event called “Come on Zhuozhou Bookstore” to provide assistance to the affected book merchants.

Recognizing the importance of helping the disaster-stricken book merchants in Zhuozhou resume operations as quickly as possible and minimize their losses, JD.com has taken action to reduce costs and offer support to these merchants. The online retailer has reduced or exempted corresponding operating expenses to alleviate the burden faced by these businesses.

Numerous publishing institutions and book companies in Zhuozhou were affected by the heavy rains, leading to flooded book warehouses and significant losses in the industry. In response, JD.com immediately provided support to book merchants such as Zhongtu.com, Unread, Times Chinese, as well as brick-and-mortar stores like Beijing Yingdian Book Store, Baxter Book Store, and Times Blue Book Store. This support includes assisting merchants in taking inventory and launching special book sales activities and refueling packages for books that are normally on sale.

Consumers interested in supporting the recovery of Zhuozhou’s book industry can participate in the special book sale event by searching for “refueling Zhuozhou library” on JD.com. This will direct them to the event page where they can place orders.

Furthermore, JD.com is also extending its support to more small and medium-sized book merchants by providing opportunities to open stores on their platform. This includes offering quick entry channels for individual merchants and a “0 yuan trial operation” for new merchants. The aim is to help disaster-stricken merchants quickly establish stores on JD.com and receive new store operation support.

The book publishing industry plays a crucial role in preserving and promoting culture, and the flooding of the Zhuozhou book warehouses has deeply affected countless readers. As a prominent sales platform for books, JD.com is committed to providing ongoing assistance to book merchants affected by the disaster. Their efforts aim to ensure that more books from Zhuozhou can enter the market and aid merchants in overcoming the challenges they face.

JD.com’s “Come on Zhuozhou Bookstore” event reflects the company’s dedication to supporting local businesses and communities in times of crisis. Through their initiatives, they hope to contribute to the recovery and growth of the book industry in Zhuozhou.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

