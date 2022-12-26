JD Health launched the “New Crown Drug Epidemic Prevention Mutual Assistance Platform” to promote the sharing of personal surplus drugs and pharmacy dismantling of zero drug information

At present, there is a shortage of anti-epidemic materials such as antipyretics and antigen reagents in many parts of the country. Many places advocate “neighborhood mutual assistance and drug sharing”, and on the premise of meeting their own drug needs, the excess new crown protective drugs will be shared with those in urgent need.

On December 24, JD Health launched the “New Crown Drug Epidemic Prevention Mutual Aid Platform”. Users can enter this page by searching the “JD Health” applet on WeChat. On the platform, users can post information about the medicines they need, and they can also share information about the medicines or antigens they have in their hands.

After logging into the “New Crown Drug Epidemic Prevention Mutual Aid Platform”, users who have urgent drug needs select “I ask for help”, select the required drug, fill in the contact information and address information, and then publish their own help information. If other users have remaining medicines that match the help-seeking information, they can communicate through the contact information left by the help-seeker. Users who have a surplus of medicines can select “I want to share” through the platform and fill in the relevant information for release. Users can search for “Help Information” and “Sharing of Leftover Drugs” by region, required drugs, solution status, time sorting, etc. After getting help, the user can select “Solved” to log off the relevant information.

In addition to individual users, pharmacy stores can also publish information on drugs and related materials. It further supplements the drug suppliers on the platform, which facilitates the residents near the pharmacy to obtain drug information in a more timely manner, and also provides a more efficient information release channel for the pharmacy to disassemble and sell drugs, making up for the inability of the O2O drug purchase platform to carry out in the current special period. The gap in market demand for drug dismantling and retail sales.

In order to fully guarantee the safety of medication, the “New Crown Drug Epidemic Prevention Mutual Assistance Platform” also provides a 7×24 online service from JD Health‘s professional pharmacist team, and users can consult on medication for free.

At the same time, in order to prevent people from maliciously increasing the price of drugs or frequently sending messages to harass users, the platform has also launched a “report” function. For the above-mentioned behaviors that disrupt the order of the platform, the platform will remove their personal information or the information they publish after verification. It is understood that since the optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures in many places across the country, JD Health has successively carried out in-depth cooperation with many cities and regions. , medical needs registration and health science popularization and other functional kimonos; at the same time, it also opened up supply guarantee channels for Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi and other provinces and cities to help local people solve their medical needs as soon as possible.