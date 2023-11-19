Jealous Dominican man kills wife, wounds stepson in Brooklyn

J E A L O U S D O M I N I C A N S H O O T S W I F E D E A D I N B R O O K L Y N

A tragic and violent incident unfolded in Brooklyn, New York, as a jealous Dominican man shot and killed his wife, and wounded his stepson. The deceased woman has been identified as Rosa Acevedo, and the assailant has been named as Luis Collado, who was promptly arrested at his residence. The name of the injured 26-year-old man has not been released at this time.

The fatal occurrence took place in a building on Louisiana Avenue, located between Hegeman and Williams Avenues, leaving the community in shock and disbelief. According to a neighbor, Víctor Cruz, 56, Collado displayed signs of jealousy towards his wife, expressing intentions to harm her. “He was jealous… He said, ‘I’m going to kill her, I’m going to murder her, I’m going to shoot her,'” Cruz revealed to the Daily News.

Further accounts from other neighbors indicated that Collado had previously confided in them about his plans to harm his wife. It remains unclear whether any of these warnings were reported to the authorities or if the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Witnesses described the horrific scene as Acevedo’s injured son was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. “I saw them running him to the ambulance. It was all blood. He had his head wrapped in a towel and was dripping with blood. It was horrible,” one witness recounted the tragic aftermath at Brookdale Hospital, as reported by ABC News.

As the investigation unfolds, the community mourns the loss of Rosa Acevedo and extends its thoughts and prayers to her family during this devastating time. The details surrounding the incident and any prior instances of domestic violence are anticipated to be disclosed as further information emerges.

The suspect, Luis Collado, is in police custody, and it is expected that he will face severe charges for his alleged actions. More updates on this tragic event will be provided in due course.

By [Your Name]

Share this: Facebook

X

