Jean Caccavale: When you know how to speak in public, more business is done – EntornoInteligente

The art of public speaking must be handled carefully, taking elements that help to express the message well and give more credibility to the leader who is communicating, according to Jean Caccavale, CEO of Escuela para Speaker.

The business issue is not only limited to selling but knowing how to do it and for this, working in public speaking becomes essential for each person.

“Public speaking is something we will have to do for the rest of our lives. And starting from the premise that ‘fear does not go away’ then we will have to do it with fear or put our dreams aside”, Jean Caccavale affirms without hesitation.

The CEO of the Escuela para Speaker commented that more and more people understand the importance of learning to speak in public and this is demonstrated by the data that the company provides every day in terms of those registered to receive training.

“At school they teach us to add, subtract, about science, but not to speak in public, nor to manage our emotions and even less to do business,” explains the coach.

«When we opened our doors in April 2022, we expected younger people, students or young professionals, our surprise: we began to receive adults with a lot of experience, but with the fear of not knowing how to express themselves, showing themselves on social networks, making videos, conferences or with dreams abandoned for not knowing how to communicate.

So, more than a formation, this movement has become a true purpose that changes lives and helps others fulfill their dreams.

«We are all speakers, every day we talk about something, we defend an idea, argue about something, give an order, debate some point of view, every day we are speakers, because it is not just about speaking in front of millions of people but about know how to communicate,” the spokesperson said.

More about School for Speaker

Each cohort of the School for Speakers lasts for 11 weeks in which those enrolled are oriented to make peace with fear and turn their weaknesses into abilities, certifying their skills and competencies.

Graduates receive a certification in public speaking endorsed by the Arturo Michelena University and CEA International (Center for Advanced Studies).

Its CEO, Jean Caccavale, invited the public who want to train in oratory, leadership, protocol, negotiation, to get in touch through their social networks or telephone number 0412.477.6728 @jeanccvale

