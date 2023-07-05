Jean Carlos Centeno scolds Ana del Castillo again

Once again the singer Jean Carlos Centeno called out his colleague Ana del Castillo for his behavior and obscene words that he pronounces in his presentations and videos published on social networks.

This time, the musician did not agree because of the way in which the young artist promoted a concert in Maracaibo, Venezuela, together with Elder Dayán Díaz, Diego Daza and La Zona 8 de Rolando Ochoa.

In the clip the three singers appear inviting their followers to accompany them on the night of the July 4th to the event called ‘Amanecer Vallenato’, which will take place at the Palacio de los Eventos in the border city.

“Hello, I want to tell you that Elder Dayán, Jean Carlos Centeno and Ana del Castillo are here. You cannot miss this July 4th the ‘Amanecer Vallenato’, first edition”, says Elder Dayán initially in the video.

Then, he gives way to Jean Carlos Centeno, who comments: “All our songs for you”, and Ana del Castillo ends with her particular style: “The arrechas can’t miss it”, which causes the “displeasure” of his colleague, who tells him that “That’s not”, reproaching him for the word he used to invite his followers, causing laughter among the three singers.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Jean Carlos “scolds” the interpreter of “Ya es mío”. The first occasion was in the middle of a concert in Bucaramanga, Santander, when he compared her greatness with the man’s reproductive organ.

“It’s not her, sometimes an endless beginning is presented to us in life and we don’t know what it really is. Sometimes we have parents and we don’t; sometimes we have money, we have life and we have nothing; she has it all, it’s called personality. Excuse her, excuse her, she was drunk, excited, she was happy. On behalf of women I apologize, excuse your vocabulary and long live Ana del Castillo, the queen of vallenato”, Jean Carlos Centeno said, apologizing to Ana del Castillo for her behavior at that time.

