Jean Herrera, the accordion player who dreamed of bringing another crown to Santa Marta

Jean Simón Herrera comes from the same city as the new professional vallenato king Javier Matta, Santa Marta, to where he also wanted to take the title of child accordion player at the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival.

Although he did not succeed, he reached the final, where Armando Luis Espitia from Montería was crowned, and Fernando Salcedo and Nehemías Camaño exalted in second and third place, respectively.

The 12-year-old boy Samario spoke with EL PILÓN about his experience in this festival and his references to play one of the famous instruments of Vallenato folklore.

The Minor Accordion Contest was held between April 25 and 28 in Valledupar. / PHOTO: FABIÁN PINILLOS.

How many times have you competed for this crown?

This is my second time at the Vallenato Festival in the children’s category and with the dream of becoming the vallenato king. My family, who is also from Santa Marta, has accompanied me in this process.

How did you feel playing on stage?

The experience that is lived in the Vallenato Festival and in Valledupar for this time is very beautiful. One of the songs I performed was Jardín de Fundación, by this year’s honoree.

What has Luis Enrique Martínez meant for your musical learning?

I knew several songs of the vallenato chicken from before the tribute, he is a great referent of the accordion and of the great minstrels that the vallenato has, as is Alejandro Durán and Alfredo Gutiérrez.

Who is your accordion teacher in Santa Marta?

Luifer Fandiño prepares me. I started playing accordion since I was 7 years old and I started preparing for the Vallenato Festival in 2021.

How have you seen your evolution between 2022 and 2023?

Last year I lived the experience and learned. For this year I improved several things thanks to the teachers I have had during the preparation to come to the Festival. I was also recently at the Pedazo de Acordeón festival in El Paso, Cesar, where I was a finalist.

And how did you start all this way?

My grandfather played me music from the great accordion players since I was very little, including Alejo Durán, Andrés Landero, Luis Enrique Martínez… And I was trained listening to that music and I leaned towards the accordion and it was at the age of 7 when I entered the first school.

What message would you like to send to society after all this competition?

That they support the children if they have a dream, because sometimes you have the motivation to do something, but if you don’t have enough support, things are more difficult.

