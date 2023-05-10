Jean-Marc Châtaigner: “The DRC has the assets to make its unity and its diversity a powerful force of attraction”

UNICEF”/>

The ambassador of the European Union in the DRC, Jean-Marc Châtaigner affirmed, Tuesday, May 9, that the DRC can make its unity and its diversity a force of attraction.

He said so in his speech delivered in Kinshasa on the occasion of the feast of the European Union (EU).

« With its shared history, its more than 100 million inhabitants, its 450 ethnic groups, its 221 languages, its 26 provinces, the DRC has, I am deeply convinced, all the assets to make its unity and its diversity a powerful force of attraction and influence in Africa and beyond in the world “, underlined this diplomat.

Jean-Marc Châtaigner also expressed his institution’s support for the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of the DRC:

« The sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo cannot be the subject of any discussion or debate, let alone suffer the prospect of any compromise. ».

This ambassador also praised the partnership of trust that the Congolese have built with Europe for more than 60 years, in times ” sometimes difficult and complex, but without ever breaking the thread of our dialogue ».

Thus, the European Union has called on the armed groups that roam the eastern DRC to immediately and unconditionally lay down their arms and demobilize.

For Jean-Marc Châtaigner, the M23 and all the parties concerned will have to respect the provisions of the Luanda roadmap which, according to him, constitutes the way out of the crisis.

Europe celebrates, every May 9, the peace and unity of Europe.

This date recalls the anniversary of the historic declaration, in 1950, of the French statesman Robert Schuman on the idea of ​​a new form of political cooperation in Europe.

Cooperation that would make war between the nations of this old continent impossible.