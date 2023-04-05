Home News Jean Todt: “Leclerc like Max if only he had a Red Bull”
News

Jean Todt: “Leclerc like Max if only he had a Red Bull”

by admin
Jean Todt: “Leclerc like Max if only he had a Red Bull”

In a recent interview granted to Corriere dello Sport, Jean Todt spoke of the now two-time world champion Max Verstappen but also and above all of Charles Leclerc.

In particular, the former FIA President admitted that he sees many similarities between the Dutch and Michael Schumachersuch as driving quality and performance continuity.

With a past as Team Principal in Ferrari, Todt assessed the situation in F1, judging who currently leads the ranks of the Circus. “Max is fast and makes little mistakes. He is a fighter like Michael. On a human level I know him too little and the common point between them is that they are extremely fast and drive the best car in a top-team. This definitely helps“, he has declared.

This year’s seems to be a remake of early 2022, but in reverse. Todt also spoke about Charles Leclerc who is not having a good time at the red again, commenting and saying that if the Monegasque had a high-level car in a well-organized and winning team, he would be on the same level as Max: “In F1 there are the good ones, and then a very small group of very good ones of which Leclerc is a part. Charles can be like Verstappen, given the chance“.

See also  What is death and where do we go after we die?

You may also like

How much does the difficulty in finding personnel...

Triin Laasi-Óige: vocational education is a highway to...

The best spas in Cesar to visit at...

Concentrating on the New Journey——The majority of party...

Chiara Forlani talks about ‘setting, era, characters’

A child affected by an explosion in a...

Is it possible to lose 10 kilos in...

Rimini increasingly friendly to bicycles — Environment

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is admitted...

Tourism in Risaralda before the possible emergency of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy