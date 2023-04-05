In a recent interview granted to Corriere dello Sport, Jean Todt spoke of the now two-time world champion Max Verstappen but also and above all of Charles Leclerc.

In particular, the former FIA President admitted that he sees many similarities between the Dutch and Michael Schumachersuch as driving quality and performance continuity.

With a past as Team Principal in Ferrari, Todt assessed the situation in F1, judging who currently leads the ranks of the Circus. “Max is fast and makes little mistakes. He is a fighter like Michael. On a human level I know him too little and the common point between them is that they are extremely fast and drive the best car in a top-team. This definitely helps“, he has declared.

This year’s seems to be a remake of early 2022, but in reverse. Todt also spoke about Charles Leclerc who is not having a good time at the red again, commenting and saying that if the Monegasque had a high-level car in a well-organized and winning team, he would be on the same level as Max: “In F1 there are the good ones, and then a very small group of very good ones of which Leclerc is a part. Charles can be like Verstappen, given the chance“.