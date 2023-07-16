Jeannine Cruz – La Hora newspaper

For the commissioner and former member of the parliamentary commission that studied the murder of General Jorge Gabela, Correísmo cannot hide the truth and the State’s responsibility for acts of corruption in the case of the Dhruv helicopters denounced by the former FAE Commander.

The family of General Jorge Gabela and the Ombudsman’s Office received this week the reconstruction of the “third report” on the murder of the former commander of the Ecuadorian Air Force, which was ordered by the Constitutional Court of Justice. This is a reparation for the violation of the right to information by the Ecuadorian State.

On February 9, the Constitutional Court issued judgment 2366-18-EP/23, in which it recognized the violation of the rights of access to public information and the truth, and ordered the State to execute reparation measures for the family, among which they highlighted the coordination with the Argentine expert Roberto Meza to find out the existence of a copy of the so-called “third product” or the re-elaboration of the report.

Another of the reparatory measures, already carried out by the Executive branch, was the holding of a public act of apology held at the Carondelet Palace on March 14 and in which the members of the Coordinating Commission, Arturo Moscoso, Jeannine Cruz and Sebastian Palacios.

Additionally, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the State Comptroller General’s Office (CGE) would have until July 18 to investigate and report on the sanctions against the former officials who handled the information in the “third report” and that allowed their disappearance. from the state archives.

For this reason, the reconstruction of the “third report” has unleashed a wave of attacks by a sector of Ecuadorian society. It has been the former president and fugitive from justice, Rafael Correa, who has led the attack against the commission, the expert Meza and the conclusions of the reconstructed report.

The biggest criticism of the ex-president has been for the value paid to Meza to rework the document that disappeared “irregularly” under his administration.

Jeannine Cruz is a member of the Coordinating Commission with the expert Roberto Meza. But, in addition, during her period as an assembly member she was one of the members of the Occasional Commission of the Gabela Case, in 2018. Thus, she is an important voice on the case and LA HORA spoke with the commissioner to understand the reasons for these attacks.

Q.- What are the reasons for President Rafael Correa and Correísmo for attacking with such force the delivery of the “third product” of the Gabela case?

I want to start by pointing out that the report by the expert Roberto Meza is an expert report, but it exposes the lies of the former president, Rafael Correa. And I want to land on something, the desperation of the ex-president is evident, because he, in 2010, was President of the Republic and appointed his private secretary as Minister of Defense, Mr. Javier Ponce; once the State portfolio was assumed by his right hand, they give the green light for hiring the Dhruv helicopters. I understand that the ex-president’s nervousness and behavior is due precisely to the blow that he may receive from the Ecuadorian people, from criticism and social conscience in the face of the omission and irresponsibility of acquiring helicopters, which first did not have the technical guaranteesyes; Second, is the fact that General Gabela in 2008, on April 1, 2008, at 5:00 p.m., presented him with a folder at the Carondelet Palace warning him that if he hired the Dhruv helicopters, they would have serious complications for the Ecuadorian State, and with the passing of the years these complaints presented had an echo in the truth. There are four officers dead, there is a former general who was, unfortunately, silenced because after the fall of the first Dhruv, they began to monitor General Gabela and what the expert has just revealed is very serious.

Q.- What is this serious revelation?

In 2013, he (Roberto Meza) received the recording of Colonel Vargas with Jorge Gabela, there General Gabela explicitly stated that if something happens to him or his children, do not come and say that it is a robbery or common crime . That recording that Meza receives in 2013 comes from the Executive. The big question is: did he know that they were doing intelligence on him; Did they know about the struggle between the generals, the negligence or the omission of not having intervened so that this struggle between the generals does not grow? Today I believe that we are clear that compliance with the sentence is mandatory for the current government and for the Commission, but that it determines serious shortcomings of the current government (Rafael Correa). Trying to muddy such a delicate subject seems totally irresponsible to me. Nobody hired the expert Meza in 2021; it was the sentence of the Constitutional Court that compelled and ordered that the Commission should articulate with him. To an expert that Rafael Correa hired in 2003, an expert that Correa brought him in his government. Correa took him to the Inter-Institutional Commission to explain what was the motive for the assassination of General Gabela. So, in the Gabela case, he has a political responsibility. It is hard to say it as an Ecuadorian, but that former President Rafael Correa has great political responsibility.

Q.- What are the strongest points in this “third report”? Does it corroborate the investigation of the Occasional Commission of the Gabela Case in which you were a part in 2018?

First, General Jorge Gabela is sworn in as Commander of the Ecuadorian Air Force (FAE) in 2007, when former President Rafael Correa came to power. On April 1, 2008, General Jorge Gabela visits the President of the Republic, thanks him for being a commander and leaves him a folder on Dhruv issues where he points out that he (Gabela) does not agree and therefore resigns. . On April 10, 2008, former Defense Minister (Wellington) Sandoval resigned and took possession of Javier Ponce as his right hand, and immediately, with the departure of Gabela, he took possession of General (Rodrigo) Bohórquez. And with Gabela out of the FAE, the Dhruv arrived, that’s a reality. Dhruv helicopters arrived without technical specifications. For example, they asked that the specifications request that they be 2008 engines and surprise, they were 2007 engines. General Bohórquez, already in charge of the FAE Command, designates General (Alonso) Espinosa to be the receiver of the aircraft and there is an important report where it is indicated that they do not meet the technical specifications, but they give way to receive these helicopters, that is irresponsible. But it must also be understood that, in order to give the green light to the hiring of the Dhruv, the permission of the Honorable Defense Board of that time was needed. And who chaired the Defense Board? It was the President of the Republic, Rafael Correa. And when Correa could not attend, he delegated to his vice president (Lenín Moreno). There is a particular issue, which the executive director of the Honorable Defense Board at that time pointed out that he was convinced that former President Rafael Correa knew the pre-contractual and contractual issues of the Dhruv.

Q.- So there are responsibilities of former President Rafael Correa?

Rafael Correa doesn’t get exasperated just because, it’s because he knows he’s to blame and his nervousness gives it away. That is why the former president takes a violent attitude against the commissioners, violently and unfortunately against the family of General Gabela and that obviously exposes the orphanhood that Jorge Gabela lived at the time.. Another story would have been if he (Correa) had listened to the Commander of the FAE from 2007-2008, General Jorge Gabela. Possibly we shouldn’t be talking about the murder of the FAE Commander, maybe we weren’t criticizing the intelligence they did against the FAE Commander, and perhaps we shouldn’t be lamenting the death of the officers who were in 2014 and 2015, four officers dead and no one talks about them.

Re-elaboration of the “Third Report” was a provision of the Constitutional Court, he stressed. Q.- What would be the next steps?

We are waiting for the wife of General Gabela (Patricia Ochoa) to request the extension. You have a period of 20 days and then we have the possibility of responding and, finally, the Commission will be able to finish the request of the Constitutional Court.

Q.- Now, what should the State Attorney General’s Office and the Comptroller’s Office do now?

There is a follow-up order from the Constitutional Court that gives them until July 18 to look for those responsible, both in the Comptroller’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office, for the investigation into the disappearance of the “Third Report” and, on the other hand, the process that is taking the Prosecutor’s Office, for example, to publish the sentence on the pages of the institutions.

Q.- What does this report have regarding what you investigated in the Occasional Commission of the Gabela Case in the National Assembly?

Of course, it validates the responsibility and regency of the State in the omission. Gabela told the country about the anomalies in the hiring and they ignored him, as he also made public the death threats against him.

Q.- Could the family of General Gabela go against the Ecuadorian State in international courts?

I know that it is one of the options that the Gabela family is reviewing, given the lack of confidence in Ecuador’s justice institutions.

Q.- What to do then with this issue of justice?

The case of the Dhruv helicopters takes a new momentum with this report. So let’s hope that it really is a key piece to return to the issue of the State’s responsibilities when hiring helicopters that did not have guarantees and make it clear that, for Correísmo, Jorge Gabela continues to be one of the truths that they cannot hide.

Q.- What is the difference between the report presented by the Assembly and the report of the expert Roberto Meza?

We in the Assembly are political judges, we seek the responsibility of those who gave the order to disappear such an important document (Third Report), and the Organic Law of Access to Public Information gives civil, administrative and criminal responsibilities. On this issue, the Constitutional Court ruling, we became mediators with the expert Mesa to achieve the possibility of reconstructing that report. In this case, we fulfill a role of being able to provide all the necessary inputs from the State so that a document containing the names of the alleged masterminds is reconstructed, in this report the murder is discussed. In the Assembly we talked about political responsibility, they are two completely different issues. That is, in the Assembly we were political judges of state responsibility. In the case of the Constitutional Court Commission, it was to recompose a destroyed document in order to give the presumed names for the investigation that could find those involved in the murder of General Gabela. (ILS)

