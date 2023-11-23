Home » Jefim Fištejn: Slovakia is headed for a dead end and will quickly find out Videos | .a week
23. november 2023

What Slovakia chose in the last elections is not a solution. With this political representation, it will not be able to deal with civilizational challenges. It already has a built-in conflict with Hungary in its own existence, and it will not be able to handle it on its own. The new government has no realistic vision, so it will look for its source of legitimacy in finding enemies.

