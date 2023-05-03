Home » Jeju City Recruiting Hopeful Teams to Participate in 2023 Visiting Culture and Arts Performance :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

Jeju City Recruiting Hopeful Teams to Participate in 2023 Visiting Culture and Arts Performance :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
Jeju City Recruiting Hopeful Teams to Participate in 2023 Visiting Culture and Arts Performance :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Recruitment of 13 teams for local artists (groups) by the 9th

[제주=뉴시스] A view of Jeju City Hall. (Photo = Newsis DB)

[제주=뉴시스] Reporter Woo Jang-ho = Jeju City announced on the 3rd that it is recruiting teams to appear in the ‘2023 Visiting Culture and Art Performance’ to support the activities of artists in the province and expand opportunities to enjoy culture in the Eup and Myeon regions.

Qualifications for application are local cultural artists or cultural and artistic groups active in the province, and 13 teams are recruited, including dance, music, traditional arts, interdisciplinary arts, and general culture. The period is until the 9th.

Organizations wishing to apply must submit an application for participation and one file of activity video by e-mail within the application period. Details can be found on the notice/announcement bulletin board of the Jeju City website.

The results of the screening are on the 15th, and after contacting the selected organizations individually, the schedule is discussed, and from June to September, 7 eup and myeon areas in Jeju City will be visited and cultural and artistic performances will be held.

Jeong Yun-taek, head of the Culture and Arts Department of Jeju City, said, “We hope that visiting cultural and artistic performances will support the activities of local cultural artists and help bridge the gap in the right to enjoy culture for local residents in Eup and Myeon, who usually lack opportunities to enjoy culture.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

See also  Parma, the Pizzarotti era ends: Double war the rival

You may also like

They arrest a Mexican suspected of five murders...

Happy ending in Wellaune: the stork pair’s move...

[장외시황] Unlisted stocks rise… Hyundai Oilbank rose 3.12%

They allocate $39 billion to Cesar for productive...

China Meteorological Administration launches four-level emergency response to...

Signal box malfunction and broken catenary: chaos for...

Al-Naji monitors the growing impact of the struggle...

Meta set an example of a peaceful and...

This is how service and company bikes are...

A catastrophe shakes the city of Dakhla due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy