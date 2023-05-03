Jeju City Recruiting Hopeful Teams to Participate in 2023 Visiting Culture and Arts Performance :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Recruitment of 13 teams for local artists (groups) by the 9th

[제주=뉴시스] Reporter Woo Jang-ho = Jeju City announced on the 3rd that it is recruiting teams to appear in the ‘2023 Visiting Culture and Art Performance’ to support the activities of artists in the province and expand opportunities to enjoy culture in the Eup and Myeon regions.

Qualifications for application are local cultural artists or cultural and artistic groups active in the province, and 13 teams are recruited, including dance, music, traditional arts, interdisciplinary arts, and general culture. The period is until the 9th.

Organizations wishing to apply must submit an application for participation and one file of activity video by e-mail within the application period. Details can be found on the notice/announcement bulletin board of the Jeju City website.

The results of the screening are on the 15th, and after contacting the selected organizations individually, the schedule is discussed, and from June to September, 7 eup and myeon areas in Jeju City will be visited and cultural and artistic performances will be held.

Jeong Yun-taek, head of the Culture and Arts Department of Jeju City, said, “We hope that visiting cultural and artistic performances will support the activities of local cultural artists and help bridge the gap in the right to enjoy culture for local residents in Eup and Myeon, who usually lack opportunities to enjoy culture.”

