Jenni Hermoso assures that she received threats after Luis Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss

The Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has declared in an interview for GQ magazine, published this Monday, that she received threats after the global scandal caused by the non-consensual kiss on the mouth by the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, to the player on August 20 at the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony.

«I have had to assume the consequences of an act that I did not provoke, that I had not chosen or premeditated. “I have received threats, and that is something you never get used to,” said Hermoso in his first interview after the incident, which ended with Rubiales’ three-year suspension from FIFA.

In the interview, carried out a day after Hermoso returned to the Spanish team, upon being called up to represent her country in the Nations League, the player confessed that the last few weeks had been “very difficult.”

«Having to tell everything over and over again was hurting me a lot. But I know I had to let it go somehow. “I continue working on it with the help of my psychologist,” said Hermoso, adding that he now feels “strong” and has not “lost his enthusiasm,” referring to the fact that he is not considering stopping playing soccer.

Likewise, Hermoso referred to the #SeAcabó movement, started as a result of the episode of the non-consensual kiss, which has established the Spanish player as the face of the revolution in football and a feminist reference in recent months. “The #SeAcabó movement must bring a new era,” he said.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, there is this story, but I am going to learn to take advantage of it positively to fight for what I believe is good for society,” added the 33-year-old forward, ensuring that, although in these two months there has been ” gone a bit off the path of football”, even forgetting that she was a footballer, she hopes to return to give “the best version” of herself. With RT

